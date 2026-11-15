Colbert Custom Framing: A New Way to Reach Us: Texting Is Here

Colbert Framing Report

At Colbert Custom Framing & Art Printing, we’re always looking for ways to improve how we communicate with our clients and make doing business with us easier. We have some exciting news: you can now call or text us at our regular business number, 630-717-1448!

We often hear, “Can you text me when my order is ready?” or simply, “Can I text you?” Now, the answer is – yes!

Of course, you can still email us at service@colbertcf.com, too.

And if you’re too far away to visit or a video conversation fits your schedule better, we can arrange a video call. Many custom framing design consultations can be accomplished this way, allowing us to discuss your artwork, explore ideas, and consider options together from a distance. An in-person visit will always provide the fullest design experience, with the ability to see and compare materials firsthand, but a video call can be a great alternative when coming to the Studio isn’t possible.

Technology Has Always Been Part of Our Story

We’ve spent decades embracing technology to expand what we can do and continually improve our services. Our point-of-sale system has been computerized since 1996. In 2006, we introduced computerized CNC mat cutting, along with high-resolution scanning, professional digital editing, and giclée art printing. We’ve continued to upgrade and refine those capabilities over the years, and we operate an industrial CAD rotary engraving machine right here in our Studio.

These investments have allowed us to take on more complex projects, offer more services in-house, and deliver greater precision and flexibility. Technology has expanded what’s possible for us—and for our clients.

But technology has never been the whole story.

Advanced Technology. Personal Service.

The equipment and software we use are important, but so is the experience and judgment behind them. A computer can cut a mat with precision, a printer can reproduce an image in extraordinary detail, and a machine can engrave a nameplate. Knowing what to create, which materials to use, how to approach a project, and what will work best for each individual client still takes human insight.

The same is true when you contact us. Whether you call, text, email, or schedule a video consultation, you’ll always be communicating with a real person. Technology gives us more ways to connect, but it doesn’t replace the personal connection. We listen, answer questions, share ideas, and work with each client to find the right solution for their artwork, their space, and their goals.

Adding texting to our business line is one more way we’re adapting to how people communicate today while keeping that personal connection front and center.

Here’s how to reach us:

Call or text: 630-717-1448

Email: service@colbertcf.com

Video consultation: Contact us to schedule a time

Whether you’re checking on an order, asking a question, or getting a new project started, we’re glad to hear from you—and a real person will be on the other end.

At Colbert Custom Framing & Art Printing, we’re always looking for ways to do things better, combining the right technology with the experience, creativity, and personal attention that have defined our business for decades.

You’re Going to Love It.

Learn more at www.colbertcustomframing.com.