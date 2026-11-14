Carillon bells will ring for World Pancreatic Cancer Day, 7PM Nov. 19

Every year on the third Thursday of November, communities are welcomed to unite in observance of World Pancreatic Cancer Day and to shine a light on one of the most challenging cancers. Wearing purple and expressing hope are among the signature accents for the international day.

What’s more, this year the third Thursday of November falls on Nov. 19, 2026, and in Naperville, families and friends impacted by this cancer are invited to gather at 7PM outside Moser Tower along the Riverwalk for a carillon concert performed by City Carillonneur Tim Sleep. Songs selected will honor family, friends, artists and actors who have died from pancreatic cancer, a dreaded cancer that currently comes with a poor prognosis, Sleep noted.

This special day also brings together patients, caregivers, researchers and advocates to raise awareness, share stories and seek critical research. For many years, the day also was a time for Moser Tower to be illuminated with a glow of purple, accenting the movement to educate the public on symptoms while highlighting organizations such as Lustgarten Foundation, dedicated to finding a cure. After a brief hiatus, the carillon concert returns on Sept. 19, 2026.

Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is set for July 11, 2027

Recently, Chair Jennifer Tedrow announced that Lustgarten Foundation again will return on the second Sunday in July for its annual Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk that begins and ends at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. The annual walk is a well-organized way to enjoy the great outdoors with families, friends and neighbors, as well as hear from folks representing Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research with their reports from recent research that inspire hope.

Watch for updates with information on how to become more involved with planning the 18th annual event that has been ongoing since Ann Zediker launched the first Naperville event in 2010. Meanwhile, save the date: July 11, 2027.

And again, remember the concert on the 72 bells of the Millennium Carillon in the Moser Tower, set to begin at 7PM Thurs., Nov. 19, 2026. Moser Tower is located at 443 Aurora Avenue, across the street from Naperville Central High School. No admission will be charged.

Find past stories here: Lustgarten.