Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: Nov. 13–15

Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this weekend, as the city turns from honoring its Veterans toward the holiday season. Raise a glass with Naperville Responds For Veterans at its 16th annual Cheers For Veterans gala, catch internationally recognized pianist Winston Choi at Wentz Concert Hall, get an early start on holiday shopping downtown and grab the last of the Weed Ladies’ handmade arrangements at Naper Settlement. With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, it’s also a fine time to begin the weekend with a Self Defense Class as well as to give back and shop local.

If you have time, pick up a copy of the November issue of Positively Naperville, chock full of upcoming “Fun and Fundraising” events and more. And we wonder… Have you ever seen Plainfield-Naperville Road featured on the cover on a lovely autumn day in late October? Cheers!

Are you ready for the annual Noon Lions Club Turkey Trot? Register now for the fun run, trot, stroll, waddle and/or walk that finds its way along Plainfield-Naperville Road beginning at 8AM Thanksgiving Day. More than likely by Nov. 26, all the leaves will be gone along Plainfield-Naperville Road. Cheers!

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. With colder days ahead, it’s the perfect time to drop off those gently used coats, and to browse for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and décor.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Pre-order at (630) 355-4418 for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com

Weed Ladies Winter Sale – Final Day at Naper Settlement

10AM to 4PM at the Daniels House, Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Photo courtesy Naper Settlement

Last chance! The Naperville Heritage Society’s Weed Ladies wrap up their Winter Sale of one-of-a-kind silk and dried floral arrangements, each designed by the volunteer group. Admission to the sale is free, and proceeds support the Heritage Society’s mission to collect, document and preserve Naperville’s history. While you’re there, the 13-acre outdoor history museum is open 10AM to 4PM Tuesday thru Friday; general admission is $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+) and veterans, and $4 for youth ages 4–12, with Naperville residents, children under 4 and members free. Looking ahead, the Holiday Tree Lighting is set for 5 to 7PM Wed., Nov. 18. See PN’s Naper Settlement Events & Programs / November & December 2026.

Last Call for Pumpkin Drop-Off

Noon to 3PM at DuPage County Campus – 421 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187

Still have a jack-o’-lantern caving in on the porch? This is the last countywide Pumpkin Smash drop-off of the season. It’s free; please remove candles, metal, stickers and decorations first. (See PN’s Where to Smash and Compost Pumpkins Near Naperville.)

Stock the Shelves at West Suburban Community Pantry

9AM to 3PM Monday thru Friday at West Suburban Community Pantry – 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, Woodridge, IL 60517

As Thanksgiving approaches, the need continues. The pantry now serves more than 1,000 households a week in DuPage and Will counties. Items not covered by SNAP are especially welcome: paper towels, napkins, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage bags, facial and toilet tissue, soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products. (Read more on PN.)

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open every day!

Find the spacious diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7AM to 2PM every day at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Warm up with a hearty breakfast on a crisp November morning, and keep the Veterans Day spirit going all year by supporting this diner with a purpose. (Click here for an earlier PN story on co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how Rosie’s supports the nonprofit Veteran Business Project. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for more info. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!) Note also their frontpage story on Veterans Day in the Daily Herald. Cheers!

Holiday Open House Weekend in Downtown Naperville

Saturday and Sunday at participating shops throughout Downtown Naperville

Get a jump on the gift list! Downtown Naperville’s annual Holiday Open House Weekend traditionally brings early-bird holiday savings, festive decorations and special surprises at many downtown shops. Free parking is available in the downtown decks. Check downtownnaperville.com for participating stores and hours, then make a day of it with lunch at one of downtown’s dozens of eateries.

Naperville Responds For Veterans – 16th Annual Cheers For Veterans

6 to 11PM at Bobak’s Signature Events – 6440 Double Eagle Drive, Woodridge, IL 60517

Raise a glass, and raise funds, for local veterans as Naperville Responds For Veterans celebrates America’s 250th Birthday at its 16th annual gala. The sold-out evening begins with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres from 6 to 7PM, followed by dinner at 7:30PM, an open bar, a live auction and a “Raise the Paddle” appeal. The winner of the Naperville Responds Truck Raffle, a brand-new pickup, will be announced at Cheers; raffle tickets are $100 and remain available online and at the event. If you couldn’t make it to Woodridge, you can still donate or buy raffle tickets online at CheersForVets.givesmart.com. Proceeds help NRFV repair, build and donate homes for Veterans and their families in need. (Read more on PN.) Thanks everyone!

Sonata Sonatina Festival Guest Recital – Winston Choi, Piano

7:30PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

Canadian pianist Winston Choi, professor and program director of piano at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts, is internationally recognized for bold interpretations of the standard repertoire and a commitment to new music. His program moves from Schubert and Beethoven to a collection of works inspired by water, featuring Amy Beach, Mel Bonis, Szymanowski, Takemitsu, Debussy and more. Tickets are $7; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show. (See the full November arts calendar.)

“The Naughty Nutcracker”

7PM in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540

A cheeky twist on the holiday season, this festive variety show features belly dance, burlesque, tap, holiday favorites and theatrical mischief. A portion of ticket proceeds benefits Mutual Ground, and the event hosts a donation drive for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program; bring an unwrapped gift or gift card for children ages 0–18. Tickets are $20 at raksanna.com/Naughty.

Sunday

Holiday Open House Weekend Continues

Participating shops throughout Downtown Naperville

Missed Saturday? Downtown’s Holiday Open House Weekend continues Sunday. See Saturday’s listing above, and check downtownnaperville.com for hours.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Holiday shopping downtown? Warm up with an Irish Coffee between stops, and book those private spaces for your holiday party.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day, with a choice of dining rooms and private spaces. Serving the community since 1990, Mesón Sabika is set in an 1847 historic mansion with eight dining rooms on a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Note! Mesón Sabika again offers Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on Nov. 26. (Read more on PN.)

Extra! Extra! Thanks for reading!

Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! Cheers!

Looking ahead to next week and beyond:

Wed., Nov. 18: Holiday Tree Lighting at Naper Settlement, 5 to 7PM, free with registration. The lighting ceremony begins promptly at 5:15PM, with hot drinks, cookies and visits with Santa.

Holiday Tree Lighting at Naper Settlement, 5 to 7PM, free with registration. The lighting ceremony begins promptly at 5:15PM, with hot drinks, cookies and visits with Santa. Thurs., Nov. 19: Naper Settlement hosts Family STEM Night: Fantastic Food Science at 6PM and Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: How the Suburbs Happened at 7PM.

Naper Settlement hosts Family STEM Night: Fantastic Food Science at 6PM and Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: How the Suburbs Happened at 7PM. Fri., Nov. 20: North Central College’s annual “Explore the Sound” choral concert, 7PM at Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets $7.

North Central College’s annual “Explore the Sound” choral concert, 7PM at Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets $7. Sat., Nov. 21: Naperville VFW Post 3873’s annual Turkey Raffle. (Read more on PN.) Also that day: mezzo-soprano Jennifer Barrett’s free faculty recital at 2:30PM in Koten Chapel, and the DuPage Symphony Orchestra at Wentz Concert Hall.

Naperville VFW Post 3873’s annual Turkey Raffle. (Read more on PN.) Also that day: mezzo-soprano Jennifer Barrett’s free faculty recital at 2:30PM in Koten Chapel, and the DuPage Symphony Orchestra at Wentz Concert Hall. Thurs., Nov. 26: Happy Thanksgiving! The Noon Lions Turkey Trot steps off at 8AM along Plainfield-Naperville Road, and Mesón Sabika serves its Complimentary Thanksgiving Dinners To-Go.

Happy Thanksgiving! The Noon Lions Turkey Trot steps off at 8AM along Plainfield-Naperville Road, and Mesón Sabika serves its Complimentary Thanksgiving Dinners To-Go. Thanksgiving Weekend: Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s NaperLights illuminates Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk through the holiday season. (Read more on PN.)

One more thing… Thank you, Veterans!

Naperville turned out on Wednesday to honor all who served at the Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park. Missed it? See PN’s Photo Gallery: Naperville Veterans Day Ceremony 11/11/2026, and take a self-guided walk past six Century Walk Artworks That Honor Service. And still catching up on the Nov. 3 election? Results remain unofficial until county clerks certify them by Nov. 24; see PN’s Naperville Election Results. God bless America!