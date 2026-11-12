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Naperville Police Arrest Felon on Traffic Stop for Allegedly Possessing a Machine Gun

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at approximately 11:15PM, Naperville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue for several traffic violations.

When officers approached the car, they reportedly smelled a strong odor of raw cannabis and instructed the driver – Emilio Leon, 22, of the 400 block of North Maggie Lane in Romeoville – to exit the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded firearm equipped with an extended magazine, a laser attachment, and a modified conversion device making it a fully automatic machine gun. Officers also located extra ammunition and unsealed cannabis.

Through follow-up investigation, it was further determined that Leon did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or Concealed Carry License and is a convicted felon. In addition, officers learned that the gun had been reported stolen out of Will County.

Emilio Leon

Leon was arrested and subsequently charged with the following:

  • Felon in Possession of a Machine Gun, a Class X felony
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a Class 2 felony
  • Unlawful Use / Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a Class 3 felony
  • Nine additional misdemeanors and traffic offenses, including possession of ammunition without a FOID, cannabis possession, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, among others

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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