Naperville Police Arrest Felon on Traffic Stop for Allegedly Possessing a Machine Gun

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at approximately 11:15PM, Naperville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue for several traffic violations.

When officers approached the car, they reportedly smelled a strong odor of raw cannabis and instructed the driver – Emilio Leon, 22, of the 400 block of North Maggie Lane in Romeoville – to exit the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded firearm equipped with an extended magazine, a laser attachment, and a modified conversion device making it a fully automatic machine gun. Officers also located extra ammunition and unsealed cannabis.

Through follow-up investigation, it was further determined that Leon did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or Concealed Carry License and is a convicted felon. In addition, officers learned that the gun had been reported stolen out of Will County.

Leon was arrested and subsequently charged with the following:

Felon in Possession of a Machine Gun, a Class X felony

Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a Class 2 felony

Unlawful Use / Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a Class 3 felony

Nine additional misdemeanors and traffic offenses, including possession of ammunition without a FOID, cannabis possession, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, among others

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.