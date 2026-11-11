Photo Gallery: Naperville Veterans Day Ceremony 11/11/2026

At 11AM on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans, families and neighbors gathered at Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road, to honor everyone who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Always remember “11-11-11.”

American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted the annual observance. Before the ceremony began, the Naperville Municipal Band played patriotic music starting at 10:45AM. The day carried added meaning as the nation marks its 250th anniversary.

Scenes from Veterans Park

Thank You, Veterans

Veterans Day honors all who have served, including many who still live among us as neighbors, coworkers and friends. If you know a Veteran, take a moment today to say thank you and ask to hear their story.

Thanks to all who served, and to everyone who came out to honor them.