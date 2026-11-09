Veterans Day in Naperville: 6 Century Walk Artworks That Honor Service

Naperville’s outdoor public art collection, Century Walk, is best known for its murals, whimsical sculptures and downtown landmarks. But scattered among its more than 50 pieces is a quieter collection — a set of works that honor the local men and women who served, and the families who waited for them to come home.

Ahead of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, here is a guide to six Century Walk pieces with military and service connections, from a World War I doughboy near the train station to a 9/11 memorial on the Riverwalk. Most are within walking distance of downtown, making them an easy self-guided tour this week.

1. Spirit of the American Doughboy

Artist: E.M. Viquesney | Added to Century Walk: 2002

Where: Burlington Square Park, just south of the Naperville train station

A young American soldier strides across “No Man’s Land” in hobnailed boots in this tribute to those who fought in World War I. Viquesney drew inspiration from John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields, and his doughboy design became one of the most recognized WWI memorials in the country. A plaque nearby lists the names of seven Naperville doughboys, a reminder that the hardships of the trenches reached all the way to this small prairie town — and that many who left never returned.

2. Spirit of the American Navy

Artist: E.M. Viquesney | Added to Century Walk: 2013

Where: Burlington Square Park

Across the park from the doughboy stands his naval counterpart. Viquesney created the “Sailorboy” in 1927 as a companion to his famous soldier, but production stopped after only eight copper editions. Naperville’s sailor stands tall and waves across Burlington Square toward the doughboy, the two pieces sharing a joint remembrance of those who served in the “War to End All Wars.”

3. Gold Star Families Memorial

Artists: Charles Smith and Troy Biegum | Year: 2023

Where: Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road

The newest piece on this list centers on Oliver Julian “Judd” Kendall, born in Naperville in 1888. During World War I, Kendall was captured while leading a 50-man infantry patrol just days before the first American offensive of the war at Cantigny, France. He refused to give his captors any information — an act the Century Walk guide calls “the most vital single incident of the entire war.” The memorial shares Kendall’s story alongside those of other fallen soldiers and honors the Gold Star families who carry their loss. An audio guide is available on the Century Walk website.

4. College, Community & Country

Artist: Shirley McWorter-Moss | Year: 2001

Where: North Central College campus, between Cardinal Stadium and Merner Field House

Bill Shatzer graduated from North Central College in 1942 and was called to active duty just two months later. Assigned to the Iowa Naval Training Station, he earned national attention playing for the Iowa Naval Pre-Flight football team, and the Detroit Lions recruited him to play professionally after the war. That future never came: a month after shipping out, Shatzer was listed as missing in action. This sculpture on the campus he loved honors his courage and sacrifice.

5. Veterans Valor

Artist: Shirley McWorter-Moss | Year: 2006

Where: West entrance to Central Park, Washington St. at Van Buren Ave.

Five Naperville men grew up within a few blocks of one another, went off to fight in World War II and came home with an extraordinary record between them: four Silver Stars, two Distinguished Flying Crosses and three Purple Hearts. Veterans Valor shows the friends reunited beneath the American flag after the war’s end. Dedicated on Veterans Day 2006, the sculpture also stands for the many Napervillians who have served since — and who serve today.

6. Lean On Us

Artist: Bill C. Cooper | Year: 2003

Where: Along the Riverwalk, between the Naperville Municipal Center and the DuPage River

Naperville’s 9/11 memorial honors all of the innocent victims of Sept. 11, 2001, and one local hero in particular: Dan Shanower, a Naperville native and U.S. Navy intelligence officer who was killed at the Pentagon that morning. His footprint is engraved in the memorial’s granite base. The piece brings together a 7-foot, 2,000-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center, limestone from the Pentagon and American black granite from Pennsylvania. Behind it, the companion Wall of Faces stretches 48 feet with 130 figures based on drawings by local schoolchildren.

Also look for: a Civil War cannon downtown

Naperville’s military history shows up in less obvious places, too. The art-deco mural Pillars of the Community by Diosdado “Dodie” Mondero, on the south wall of Sullivan’s Steakhouse near Chicago Ave. and Main St., includes a Civil War cannon representing Naperville’s contributions to that war.

Plan your Veterans Day walk

The Doughboy, Sailorboy, Veteran’s Valor and Lean On Us are all within an easy walk of downtown and the train station. North Central College is a short stroll east, and Veterans Park on Gartner Road is a quick drive south. The full collection, with an interactive map and audio guides, is available at centurywalk-artguide.org.

This Veterans Day, take a few minutes to stop at one of these pieces, read the names and remember the Naperville neighbors behind them. And to the Veterans in our community: thank you.