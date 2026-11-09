This week PN honors service, bravery and hard work with salutes to nation’s Veterans

No matter where you stand, the Naperville community has plenty of opportunities to show gratitude and respect for our nation’s military.

From Burlington Square Park to Fredenhagen Park, from the entrance to Central Park to the Riverwalk Veterans Plaza and from Veterans Park to the Judd Kendall VFW, the Naperville community pays tribute with gratitude to service and sacrifice every day.

Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Marine Corps!

Flag Raising Ceremony begins at 9AM Tues., Nov. 10. Salute local Marines along the Riverwalk between Main and Webster Streets with the combined 12-member squad from American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

Last Saturday, the Naperville Marines hosted their annual Marine Ball. This year’s special occasion was held at the Sheraton Lisle Naperville Hotel.

James Hoch Photography again captured the occasion to share with online readers.

“I’ve finished uploading all the photos and videos from last night’s Marine Corps Ball,” Jim Hoch reported Sunday. “What a great event with lots of pomp and circumstance and celebrating! I especially loved when the Sergeant Major ate his whole piece of cake during the cake cutting ceremony!”

“There are LOTS of photos and videos there (north of 700), so pace yourself!” Hoch said.

Remember Veterans Day at 11AM November 11 or “11-11-11”

The Naperville Municipal Band will begin performing at 10:45AM Wed., Nov. 11, in Veterans Park, located along Gartner Road across from Grace United Methodist Church where parking is available. The ceremony begins at 11AM. And that’s every year.

The VFW also is serving its annual Veterans Day Turkey Dinner free of charge for all Veterans. Social hour: 5:30PM / Dinner: 6:30PM at the Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. (Simply RSVP: Kristen@junglesgroup.com)

Note also with great gratitude, many local restaurants, including Mission BBQ on Route 59, are offering free meals and discounts for service members.

Check back later on Nov. 11 when plenty of photos will be added to this post.

Meanwhile, go ahead and thank a veteran. But also, consider remembering what veterans swear to protect and defend when the take the Oath of Enlistment.

I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God. (Title 10, US Code; Act of 5 May 1960 replacing the wording first adopted in 1789, with amendment effective 5 October 1962).

Kindly note, we are grateful to all men and women who took the Oath to serve our nation honorably. And we’re mindful of words General Douglas MacArthur said during his farewell address:

“The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.” —General Douglas MacArthur

That speech, known as the “Duty, Honor, Country” speech, was presented at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 12, 1962.

One last thing… Help spread the word about the Honor Flight Chicago to Washington, D.C., available to all World War II and Korean Veterans, a time to “honor, thank and inspire” by building awareness and appreciation of the debt of gratitude America owes its Veterans for their service and sacrifice. God bless America.