NaperLights Returns to Downtown Naperville

Sunrise Rotary Display Will Again Be a Winter Wonderland on Water Street

Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s NaperLights holiday display will make the season bright along Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk in Downtown Naperville again this year. NaperLights will be illuminated from Thanksgiving weekend throughout the holiday season. Photo opportunities abound, from the Giant Teddy Bear and the dazzling red Santa Throne to the amazing rainbow arch over Foyo Plaza.

Visitors can access the display from the Webster Street covered bridge, Main Street and Webster Street. Strollers can enjoy the outdoors with public parking available in the Water Street and Municipal Center parking decks. Lights on Water Street trees and the Foyo Plaza will be synced to music from 4-10PM with an enhanced sound system which will project music across the DuPage River, making a drive-through experience for those wishing to stay in their cars as they enjoy Downtown.

The light display, a gift to the community from the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise, features over 250,000 lights and a growing collection of giant lighted holiday figures including skating polar bears, penguins sliding on an igloo, skaters, snow men, carolers, gifts, baubles and singing trees. The Plaza Fountain will be enhanced with dancing skaters, and you might just spy Santa and his reindeer flying through downtown.

While they last, the popular holographic viewing glasses will be available for kids from Rotary volunteers on weekends. Free-will donations to support Naperville Sunrise Rotary local and international charitable projects are welcomed.

“Water Street is delighted to be partnering with the Sunrise Rotary Club again to continue this popular family tradition. We were the first sponsor of the event years ago, so hosting this on Water Street, where visitors can enjoy it every night through the holidays is awesome,” said Nick Ryan, Executive Chairman of Marquette Companies.

NaperLights is sponsored in part by a grant from the City of Naperville SECA Fund. Marquette Companies, Ryan Hill Group and Busey Bank are lead sponsors along with Naperville Bank & Trust/Wintrust and Gerald Cares.

For more information for Naper Lights 2026 visit www.naperlights.com. For more information on Water Street visit www.waterstreetnaperville.com.

Submitted by Naperville Sunrise Rotary