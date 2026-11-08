WDSRA – The Lessons Learned

November is the season of gratitude. It’s a time to slow down and think about the people, experiences and moments that have enriched our lives.

After spending time with families and participants here are the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), I found myself thinking about what I’ve learned from them over the years. And one thing became very clear… I’ve learned far more from them than I ever expected.

They’ve taught me to celebrate the small victories.

Life comes with plenty of big milestones: graduations, promotions, weddings, the birth of a child. We mark them with parties, dinners, photos, and celebrations, as we should.

But some of the moments that stay with me the longest are much smaller.

It might be someone finding a new friend. Bowling a strike for the first time. Getting on the bus independently. Introducing yourself to someone new. Walking into a program without Mom or Dad and realizing, I can do this.

They may seem like little things from the outside. But when you know how much courage or persistence it took to get there, they don’t seem little at all.

I’ve also been reminded that joy doesn’t need to be complicated.

Sometimes it’s a favorite song playing. Sharing a meal with friends. A good joke that gets everyone laughing. A game that becomes unexpectedly competitive. Or simply seeing someone walk through the door who you’re genuinely happy to see.

There is something wonderful about that kind of joy. It doesn’t require a big occasion. It just requires being present enough to notice it.

And then there is belonging.

We talk a lot about inclusion at WDSRA, but over the years I’ve come to realize that belonging is about something even more basic. It’s walking into a room and knowing you are welcome there. It’s being seen, being valued and knowing someone is glad you showed up.

That feeling isn’t unique to people with disabilities. We all want it.

I’ve learned something about courage, too.

Courage isn’t always a dramatic act. Sometimes courage is trying a new activity when you don’t know anyone. Joining a team. Speaking up for yourself. Competing in front of a crowd. Meeting someone new. Or simply coming back and trying again when something didn’t go the way you hoped the first time.

Sometimes courage is just showing up.

And when we do show up, we rarely do it alone. Having a community changes lives.

Every day at WDSRA, I see the difference a strong community makes. Families encourage everyone. Friends cheer each other on. Coaches challenge athletes to keep going. Staff create opportunities. Volunteers lend a hand. Community partners and supporters help open doors.

We value independence, and we should. But our participants continually remind me that there is also strength in depending on one another. None of us gets where we are completely on our own.

Perhaps one of the most important lessons is one that can be easy to overlook.

People with disabilities are often viewed in terms of what they need from others. But spend enough time with our participants and you quickly see how much they give.

Friendship. Humor. Encouragement. Leadership. Resilience. Kindness. And an ability to make the people around them feel welcome.

They contribute to our community in countless ways, just as every one of us has something meaningful to contribute.

So this November, I find myself especially grateful for the lessons our participants have shared simply by being themselves.

I’ve learned to celebrate progress, even when it comes one small step at a time. To notice the joy in ordinary moments. To make sure people know they belong. To have the courage to show up. And to appreciate the people who show up alongside us.

These are lessons I’ve taken to heart. And after all these years, perhaps the greatest lesson is simply… how much we can learn from one another when we take the time to notice.

You Can Help Create More Moments That Matter



From small victories to lasting friendships, your support helps make meaningful experiences possible. This season of gratitude, consider making a gift to our Annual Appeal going on now thru December 31, 2026. Plus… for every gift of $250 or more made during the final 50 days of our 50th anniversary year, November 12 thru December 31, 2026, The Scott and Trish Karll Charitable Fund will donate $250 – up to $12,500! Visit www.wdsra.com/event/wdsra-annual-appeal for details or to donate.