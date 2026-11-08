Visit Naperville – Make a Night of It

There’s something special about planning dinner and a show. It’s a chance to get out of the house, spend time with family or friends and enjoy an evening together. Maybe it’s dinner at a favorite restaurant before heading to the theater, or coffee and dessert afterward. Either way, it’s something fun to look forward to as the weather gets cooler and the holidays approach.

Naperville makes planning an evening easy, with plenty of free downtown parking, a wonderful selection of restaurants and live performances at North Central College. An added bonus during this time of year is seeing downtown Naperville come alive with holiday lights and decorations. Beginning in November, a stroll through downtown becomes part of the experience.

November offers several performances worth checking out. Internationally recognized pianist Winston Choi performs at Wentz Concert Hall on Sat., Nov. 14. The annual Explore the Sound concert follows on Fri., Nov. 20, and the DuPage Symphony Orchestra performs Sat., Nov. 21.

December brings more holiday music. On Sat., Dec. 12, Jim Brickman presents A Christmas Celebration at Pfeiffer Hall. That same evening, the Naperville Chorus and Pete Ellman Big Band present A Most Wonderful Time! at Wentz Concert Hall. On Sun., Dec. 20, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Splendors.

Of course, choosing where to eat is part of the fun! Downtown Naperville has lots of restaurants, including one of its newest additions, The Belmont American Steakhouse.

At Freedom Commons, Uncle Julio’s and The White Chocolate Grill both offer kid-friendly menus.

Save room for something sweet! Enjoy a festive shake at JoJo’s ShakeBAR, a sweet treat at Lola’s Handcrafted Churros, chocolates and espresso at Le Chocolat du Bouchard, or a stop at Cookie Dough Creations.

Just outside downtown, Butter and Batch and Dumont Creamery offer even more delicious options!

Sometimes it’s nice to change up the usual weekend routine and do something a little different. A live performance is a great reason to make plans, try a new restaurant or visit a favorite spot. And with so much happening right here in Naperville, it’s easy to turn a simple evening into something special.

For schedules and tickets, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show.