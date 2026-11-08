The Way I See It – Veterans Never Forget

We had a busy day scheduled. We had to meet the tour bus at Donegall Square, just across the street from the Belfast City Hall at 8AM sharp. From there the bus would make several stops along its northerly route ending at the Giant’s Causeway. En route there would be stops for scenic pictures, castle sightseeing and actual Game of Thrones settings.

This was our second trip to Ireland, and before hitting Belfast, we had spent several days in Edinburgh. We’re not tour bus travelers, Renae and I. We usually drive ourselves and tend to make conversation with strangers at a pub, rather than a crowded tour bus. But we’d heard good things about this bus line, and the drive seemed a bit daunting, what with the Irish practice of driving on the wrong side of the road!

The bus driver and tour guide were one and the same, and he obviously enjoyed his job. After a few stops at some landmarks and castles, he advised our group that we had made good time and could get one more castle in before heading onto the Causeway for our final destination. The stop, though, would be expedited, he explained, and then made a veiled threat that the bus would leave on time, regardless of its passengers’ tardiness.

Neither of us felt like standing in line, and doling out another fifty bucks just to rush around another castle and wonder deep thoughts such as, “How did they build these monstrosities without modern equipment?” and “How can you even find enough wood for eight fireplaces?” So instead, we decided to walk the grounds, take in the views of the Northern Channel and enjoy the summer sunshine before getting back into the tour tube.

It was then that I noticed them. Several men, attired in Kelly green blazers with a unit patch over their left breast pocket. Some of them were adorned with miniature military medals, poppies and unit insignias. Their white shirts, matching striped ties with dark slacks and polished black shoes completed their sharp sartorial look. One of them carried a wreath of poppies.

As we approached, we noticed they were gathered around a headstone on a small patch of grass, just outside the castle walls. We witnessed their brief ceremony, but were not close enough to hear their words. After they laid the wreath at the foot of the headstone, we tentatively approached. We introduced ourselves and I told them that I was a US Navy Veteran, and appreciated the ceremony we had just observed.

To say the Irish are friendly and welcoming is a tremendous understatement. The men immediately surrounded Renae and me and began peppering us with questions about ourselves, our travels and our country. Pictures were taken, emails exchanged and in an act that I won’t soon forget, the men of the 12th Batt Royal Irish Rifles, Central Antrim Volunteers presented us with their unit’s armband and medal pin.

They explained that early October kicks off the annual Remembrance Period and the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. Heading to their next wreath laying location, they invited us to join them for the day, which would end at a nearby pub for “some wee drinks.” It was very tough to turn that offer down, but they understood, and appreciated that we had the typical tourist day planned.

It was quite an experience, but in hindsight, typical of Military Veterans. As we approach our own Day of Remembrance, the words on the pin they gave us ring true as ever, no matter where one served: “At The Going Down of The Sun We Will Remember Them.”