Naperville Last Week in Review: Nov. 1–7, 2026

Clocks fell back, ballots were counted and Naperville landed on a Monopoly board. Here’s the news that mattered in Naperville last week, plus what’s ahead as Veterans Day approaches.

Election Results For Naperville-Area Races

Naperville voters in DuPage and Will counties went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the midterm general election.

Statewide: Gov. JB Pritzker won another term with running mate Christian Mitchell, and Juliana Stratton won the U.S. Senate race.

Gov. JB Pritzker won another term with running mate Christian Mitchell, and Juliana Stratton won the U.S. Senate race. Congress: Incumbents Sean Casten (6th District), Bill Foster (11th District) and Lauren Underwood (14th District) were all projected winners.

Incumbents Sean Casten (6th District), Bill Foster (11th District) and Lauren Underwood (14th District) were all projected winners. Illinois House and Senate: Democrats were projected to win all eight Illinois House seats and three Illinois Senate seats on Naperville ballots.

Democrats were projected to win all eight Illinois House seats and three Illinois Senate seats on Naperville ballots. DuPage County: Board Chair Deb Conroy was projected to win re-election. Paula Deacon Garcia was the projected winner for county clerk, Peter Joseph Coolidge for sheriff and Yeena Yoo for treasurer.

Board Chair Deb Conroy was projected to win re-election. Paula Deacon Garcia was the projected winner for county clerk, Peter Joseph Coolidge for sheriff and Yeena Yoo for treasurer. Will County: Michelle Stiff (clerk), Patrick Jones (sheriff) and Tim Brophy (treasurer) were projected winners.

Some county board, forest preserve and regional superintendent races were still too close to call on election night. All results remain unofficial until the DuPage and Will County clerks certify them, which must happen by Tuesday, Nov. 24.

See every race and vote total on our Election Results page.

Naperville Hires a New Finance Director

The city named Andrea Lamberg its next Director of Finance. Lamberg, a Naperville resident who grew up in town, has more than 18 years of municipal finance experience. She most recently served as finance director for the Village of Oswego, where she built the financing plan for its Lake Michigan water project, and previously held the same role in Hinsdale and Park Ridge. Her first day is Monday, Dec. 14, just as the 2027 budget is being finalized.

Read more about Andrea Lamberg.

Naperville Gets Its Own Monopoly Board

Pass Go and collect your hometown pride. The Naperville edition of Monopoly, featuring local landmarks, businesses and organizations, debuts Thursday, Nov. 12, with a family launch party at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., from 4:30 to 7:30PM. Families can meet Mr. Monopoly, design their own game pieces and take on a top-hat scavenger hunt. The game sells for $39.99 at the event and is available for preorder online.

Get the launch party details.

In Other News

Holiday luncheon: The Naperville Park District and Fry Family YMCA will host the annual Community Holiday Luncheon for seniors and individuals in need on Thursday, Dec. 24, at Chicago Marriott Naperville. Details.

The Naperville Park District and Fry Family YMCA will host the annual Community Holiday Luncheon for seniors and individuals in need on Thursday, Dec. 24, at Chicago Marriott Naperville. Details. Health coverage help: Open enrollment for 2027 Marketplace plans through Get Covered Illinois began Nov. 1, and the DuPage County Health Department is offering free enrollment assistance. Learn more.

Open enrollment for 2027 Marketplace plans through Get Covered Illinois began Nov. 1, and the DuPage County Health Department is offering free enrollment assistance. Learn more. Veterans in Touch: PN columnist Mike Barbour reflects on what it means to be a Veteran in his November column. Read it here.

Coming Up This Week

Tue., Nov. 10: City of Naperville Riverwalk Commission / 8:15AM / Naperville Municipal Center. Public Welcome.

Tue., Nov. 10: Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Marine Corps! Flag Raising Ceremony begins at 9AM. Salute local Marines along the Riverwalk between Main and Webster Streets with the combined 12-member squad from American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 .

Flag Raising Ceremony begins at 9AM. Salute local Marines along the Riverwalk between Main and Webster Streets with the combined 12-member squad from and . Tue., Nov. 10: Sip & Shop in downtown Naperville to support Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (details).

Sip & Shop in downtown Naperville to support Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (details). Tue., Nov. 10: City of Naperville Budget Workshop #3 / 6PM / Council Chambers, Naperville Municipal Center. Public Welcome.

Wed., Nov. 11: Veterans Day at Veterans Park begins at 11AM. In other words, “11-11-11.” And that’s every year.

Veterans Day at Veterans Park begins at 11AM. In other words, “11-11-11.” And that’s every year. Wed., Nov. 11: The VFW is serving its annual Veterans Day Turkey Dinner free of charge for all Veterans. Social hour: 5:30PM / Dinner: 6:30PM at the Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. (Simply RSVP: Kristen@junglesgroup.com) Note also with great gratitude, many local restaurants, including Mission BBQ on Route 59, are offering free meals and discounts for service members.

The VFW is serving its annual Veterans Day Turkey Dinner free of charge for all Veterans. Social hour: 5:30PM / Dinner: 6:30PM at the Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. (Simply RSVP: Kristen@junglesgroup.com) Note also with great gratitude, many local restaurants, including Mission BBQ on Route 59, are offering free meals and discounts for service members. Wed.–Fri., Nov. 11–13: Naperville Heritage Society Weed Ladies Winter Sale at the Daniels House, Naper Settlement.

Naperville Heritage Society Weed Ladies Winter Sale at the Daniels House, Naper Settlement. Thu., Nov. 12: Monopoly Naperville Edition launch party at DuPage Children’s Museum, 4:30–7:30PM.

Monopoly Naperville Edition launch party at DuPage Children’s Museum, 4:30–7:30PM. Thu., Nov. 12: Naperville Park District board meeting and levy hearing at Fort Hill Activity Center.

For more, browse the full Positively Naperville events calendar and sign up for the Daily Square Scoop newsletter.