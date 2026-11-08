Lizzy’s Fund: How Full Is Your Cup?

We all have wants and needs. Some of us feel like our “cup” needs to be fuller before we can be truly happy and satisfied. As the seasons change and the holidays approach, our thoughts often turn to what we do not have rather than what we do. Maybe we need more money for gifts, a bigger house for our family or more time to do the things we enjoy. Our cup can seem endlessly inadequate as we wish for a magic genie to refill both our material possessions and our emotional well-being.

But what do we truly need?

For a moment, let us think about our pets. They are happy with a warm bed, nourishing food and the gentle, loving hand of their human companion. Not much, really. These simple things make them happy. Their “cup” is full.

As we think about our Veteran neighbors this November, we would like to focus on whether their cup may or may not be full. These honorable men and women have served our country. When they return home, they may struggle to adapt to everyday life, regardless of how long they have been back. They may face career challenges or financial difficulties as they work to keep up with the demands of daily life.

For some Veterans, a trusted dog becomes an important partner and source of emotional support. This loyal, nonjudgmental companion is there every day, providing comfort, stability and companionship. The dog does not worry about the level of its owner’s “cup”; it simply offers unconditional support and helps its human cope with life’s challenges.

At Lizzy’s Fund, we have discovered that some Veterans struggle to afford care for their trusted canine companions and that they can no longer afford the veterinary care needed to keep them healthy. We believe this should never happen.

Lizzy Supports Our Veterans is a program designed to help local Veterans care for their senior dogs, ages seven and older. Through financial assistance for veterinary care, we help keep Veterans and their beloved companions together, allowing both to continue benefiting from their special bond and helping to keep their emotional cups full.

For more information, please email info@lizzysfund.org with “Veteran” in the subject line. Include your name and contact information, and we will send you details about the program.