KidsMatter 2 Us – Helping Teens Find Purpose and Connection

Everyone wants to feel that they belong. But belonging is about more than being included—it is also about feeling valued and knowing that we have something meaningful to contribute.

As children enter adolescence, their sense of connection may begin to change. Their interests and friendships may shift. They may feel uncertain about the future or insecure about their abilities and accomplishments. Although these changes are a normal part of growing up, caring adults can help teens feel connected, recognize their strengths and develop a sense of purpose as they move toward adulthood.

To foster a sense of belonging in teens:

Notice what they are doing well. Recognize their effort, kindness, persistence and growth. Show genuine appreciation for the qualities that make them unique.

Be curious about their interests. Pay attention to their favorite music, books, hobbies, activities and friendships. Ask thoughtful questions and listen without immediately offering advice or judgment.

Respect their growing independence. Avoid unnecessary micromanagement and provide age-appropriate privacy. Whenever possible, allow teens to make decisions.

Help them find their people. Encourage participation in sports, clubs, the arts, faith communities, volunteer activities or other groups where they can meet peers who share their interests and values.

To help teens develop a sense of purpose:

Explore their strengths and interests. Talk about what they do well, what brings them joy, and which activities hold their attention. Help them see how their interests and abilities might be used in school, work or service to others.

Create opportunities for exploration. Summer programs, volunteer experiences, job shadowing and internships with local employers can introduce teens to different people, responsibilities and possibilities.

Encourage meaningful goals. Goal setting does not have to focus only on academics or a future career. Teens can set goals related to hobbies, friendships, sports, health and wellness, creativity or giving back to their community.

Model a purpose-driven life. Talk about what gives your own life meaning. Let teens see how you work toward goals, respond to setbacks, support others and contribute to your community.

A young person’s purpose does not need to be discovered all at once. It develops over time through relationships, experiences, challenges and opportunities to contribute. When adults listen, encourage exploration and make space for growth, teens are more likely to feel that they belong—and that who they are and what they do truly matter.

For additional resources and information about supporting young people, visit kidsmatter2us.org.