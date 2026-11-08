Is Your Furnace Ready for Another Winter?

As November brings colder nights to Naperville, your furnace becomes one of the hardest working systems in your home. But how do you know when another repair makes sense and when it is time to consider replacement?

Start with age. Once a furnace reaches 15 years, it deserves a closer look, especially if repairs are becoming more frequent. Age alone does not mean your furnace needs replacing. Maintenance history, operating condition, and reliability all help determine its remaining useful life.

Next, consider its overall condition. Are you scheduling repairs every heating season? Are some rooms uncomfortable while others feel warm? Have heating costs increased without a clear explanation? These concerns warrant a professional evaluation. Sometimes a repair or airflow correction solves the problem. Other times, several issues together make replacement the more practical investment.

One finding that requires immediate attention is a cracked heat exchanger. This component separates combustion gases from the air circulating through your home. Damage can allow combustion gases, including carbon monoxide, to enter that air. A confirmed crack means the furnace should remain off until the problem is properly corrected.

A cracked heat exchanger does not automatically require replacing the entire furnace. Ask about warranty coverage, labor costs and the condition of other components. For an older furnace facing a major repair, replacement may offer better long term value. Request photos and a clear explanation of the findings and seek a second opinion if you feel uncertain.

The best time to discuss replacement is before an unexpected breakdown leaves your family without heat. A thorough inspection can help you understand your options and plan confidently.

At A All Temp Heating & Cooling, we help homeowners make informed decisions based on safety, comfort, and their budget.

Schedule your FREE furnace evaluation at Aalltemp.com or call our team at 630-355-4474.

A All Temp, Inc. Heating & Cooling

Leading the Pride in Comfort.

630-355-4474 | Aalltemp.com