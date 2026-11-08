Grateful for Naperville

When I visited Naperville over Labor Day weekend, I was reminded that Naperville is fortunate to have a history of so many citizens who truly have community spirit. Fifty years ago, I was at a Fire Department Pig Roast at Knoch Knolls. Mayor Peg Price was there. She commented that she always thought the many discussions at “Judge Knoch’s summer home” had helped shape the future of Naperville. I’m thinking those people would be proud of what Naperville has grown to become.

How many towns would develop a beach to celebrate its 100th birthday? I can imagine all the people who came home from working at Kroehler factory or from working on the farms to enjoy an evening cooling off with friends. Homes were not air-conditioned then.

Think of the community spirit of the men who started the Jaycees back in the mid-1950s. As time went on women joined the club and the tradition of the Last Fling carnival and parade began in the 1960s, still going strong during my recent visit.

Safety Town was established to prepare kindergartners to learn how to ride on a school bus and ride their bikes safely. The first classes were held at Jefferson Junior High with Officer Friendly, aka George Pradel and later Mayor. Every child felt important. Community Spirit helped give Safety Town a permanent home by the Police Station on Aurora Avenue.

A few moms, including nursery school teacher Dottie Krecji, recognized the need for a school for children with special needs. Community spirit helped build Little Friends into an organization that has helped thousands of children from birth through adulthood embrace their capabilities.

When the community recognized residents were having difficulty getting food to feed their families, a few people started a community food bank. Community spirit helped it grow from a small storage area at a local church to a multi-service facility known as Loaves and Fishes. I don’t know many food pantries that let their clients select the items they need rather than just give them a bag and hope it contains food that the clients’ families will like.

How many towns have a Municipal Band that provides concerts in the park during the summer and indoor concerts throughout the year? The band also marches in parades. Their leader, Emily Binder, helps coordinate the Memorial Day Parade. Not many towns have both an American Legion Post and a Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Those Posts pay for the transportation costs and lunch for the Great Lakes Fifty Flag Unit. That unit is made up of Sailors who are about to graduate from boot camp. The instructors for boot camp say that very few of these sailors have ever seen a town show patriotism like Naperville does.

When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, a group of Napervillians got together to raise funds to build 21 homes for victims of the hurricane in Pass Christian, Miss. That success led to the local establishment of Naperville Responds for Veterans. Today NRFV helps makes sure older or disabled Veterans have a safe place to live.

As I flip through Positively Naperville, I see service clubs and many other organizations featured. It would be impossible for me to list all the groups that help make Naperville a unique and wonderful town—a town our founders would be proud to see.

This Thanksgiving, I’m again thankful that I had the opportunity to live in Naperville and see what true community spirit can build.