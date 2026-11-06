Veterans in Touch – An Ode to Veterans

Many times the question has been asked of me, “What is a Veteran”? Really there is a very simple answer to that question. A “Veteran” whether active duty, discharged, retired or reserve is someone who at one point in his or her life wrote a blank check made payable to the “United States of America” for an amount up to and including his or her life.

That is an honor, my fellow citizens, and there are way too many citizens in this country today who no longer understand that fact. REMEMBER ONLY TWO FORCES HAVE EVER OFFERED TO DIE FOR YOU, JESUS CHRIST AND THE AMERICAN SOLDIER.

Think about that. It is a very powerful fact. The American soldier is there protecting you regardless of race, religion or political beliefs. They leave their families to go to war zones to protect us. They help citizens when there is a disaster in this country. They deliver medical supplies and food to countries in distress around the globe. They are truly multitaskers.

Most of you have met or know Veterans. Many have Veterans who are family members. Generally speaking, Veterans don’t like to talk about their combat experiences. The saying, “WAR IS HELL BUT COMBAT IS WORSE” is a very true saying.

At the VFW we aren’t sitting there talking about combat, but rather we talk about the dumb crazy stuff that we both saw and experienced in our time in the military. Believe me, there is plenty to talk about and laugh. Laughter for Veterans is a good thing which helps erase some of the bad memories.

I am going to get on my soapbox for just a minute. I have heard Veterans say you weren’t in combat, so you aren’t really a Veteran. BULLHOCKEY! In Vietnam it took 7 soldiers to support one combat soldier. My team owed their lives to those support soldiers. Supplies were always there for our missions.

We honor our Veterans one day out of the year. Honor them everyday. Those of you who have relatives who are Veterans ask them about their experiences. Ask them about the fun, crazy stuff they experienced. Believe me, that opens the dialogue about some bad memories they have.

We all hear “Thank you for your service,” but why not “Thank you for protecting us”?