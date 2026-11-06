Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: Nov. 6–8

Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this weekend, as the city settles into November. Give that jack-o’-lantern a second life at the Naperville Park District’s Pumpkin Smash, catch the final performances of North Central College’s “Fun Home,” and enjoy an evening of soul jazz at the Fine and Performing Arts Center. With the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday on Tues., Nov. 10, Veterans Day on Wed., Nov. 11, and the Thanksgiving holidays around the corner, it’s also a fine weekend to give back and shop local.

If you have time, pick up a copy of the November issue of Positively Naperville, chock full of upcoming “Fun and Fundraising” events and more. And we wonder… Have you ever seen Plainfield-Naperville Road featured on the cover on a lovely autumn day in late October? Cheers!

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. With colder days ahead, it’s the perfect time to drop off those gently used coats, and to browse for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and décor.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Pre-order at (630) 355-4418 for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com

Visit Naper Settlement Before the Holiday Season

10AM to 4PM Tuesday thru Friday at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

The 13-acre outdoor history museum is open on its regular weekday schedule. General admission is $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+) and veterans, and $4 for youth ages 4–12. Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4 and members get in free. Looking ahead, the Weed Ladies Winter Sale of handmade silk and dried floral arrangements runs 10AM to 4PM Wed.–Fri., Nov. 11–13, and the Holiday Tree Lighting is set for 5 to 7PM Wed., Nov. 18. See the full lineup in PN’s Naper Settlement Events & Programs / November & December 2026.

Stock the Shelves at West Suburban Community Pantry

9AM to 3PM Monday thru Friday at West Suburban Community Pantry – 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, Woodridge, IL 60517

Naperville Sunrise Rotary kicked off the season of giving this morning with a Holiday Drive at Naperville Country Club, and the need continues. The pantry now serves more than 1,000 households a week in DuPage and Will counties. Items not covered by SNAP are especially welcome: paper towels, napkins, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage bags, facial and toilet tissue, soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products. (Read more on PN.)

An Evening of Jazz – Soul Jazz: The Organ Trio Legacy

7:30PM in Madden Theatre at the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

The North Central College Faculty Recital Series celebrates the jazz organ trio tradition popularized by legends such as Jimmy Smith, Larry Young and Joey DeFrancesco, with plenty of blues and groove. Featuring Chris White on organ, John McLean on guitar, Juan Pastor on drums and Tim Coffman on trombone. Tickets are $15; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show.

“Fun Home” at North Central College – Final Weekend

7:30PM Friday and Saturday, and 2:30PM Saturday and Sunday, in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540

The North Central College Department of Theatre presents the Tony-winning musical “Fun Home,” with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir and directed by Harmony France. After her father’s sudden death, graphic novelist Alison looks back on her childhood at the family’s funeral home and the secrets that shaped her family. The show contains mature topics, including suicide, homophobia and predatory behavior. Tickets are $14; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show. (See the full November arts calendar.) Think dinner with the show! Downtown Naperville is home to dozens of eateries, just steps from campus.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open every day!

Find the spacious diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7AM to 2PM every day at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Warm up with a hearty breakfast on a crisp November morning. And with Veterans Day on Wednesday, it’s a fitting week to support this diner with a purpose. (Click here for an earlier PN story on co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how Rosie’s supports the nonprofit Veteran Business Project. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for more info. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!)

Naperville Park District Pumpkin Smash

9AM to noon at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots – 811 S. West St., Naperville, IL 60540

(PN File Photo)

Don’t trash that jack-o’-lantern! The Park District’s free Pumpkin Smash returns after skipping 2025 for construction at the garden plots. Pumpkins are weighed first (expect a short line), then you can smash them yourself or leave them for staff to smash. The pieces are composted right into the garden-plot soil. Please remove candles, metal, stickers and decorations before you go. Details at napervilleparks.org/pumpkinsmash.

More free drop-offs Saturday: Lisle Village Hall, 925 Burlington Ave., 9AM to noon; Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St., 9AM to noon; Wheaton Commuter Lot #9 at Liberty and Carlton, 9AM to noon; and Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Rd., Bolingbrook, noon to 4PM. Miss them all? DuPage County Campus, 421 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton, accepts pumpkins noon to 3PM Fri., Nov. 13. Find every site in PN’s Where to Smash and Compost Pumpkins Near Naperville.

Pumpkin Smash at Camp Greene Wood – Saturday and Sunday

2 to 5PM Sat., Nov. 7, and Sun., Nov. 8, at Camp Greene Wood – 3155 71st St., Naperville, IL 60540

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana host their ninth annual Pumpkin Smash, where families can drop pumpkins from a ladder or break them up with a hammer. Registration closed Oct. 31, so this one is for registered attendees only. The event is outdoors on uneven gravel, dirt and grass, and children must come with an adult. Unregistered? Head to one of the free drop-off sites listed above.

Sunday

Last Chance for “Fun Home”

2:30PM in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540

Sunday’s matinee is the final performance of North Central College’s “Fun Home.” See Friday’s listing above for details and tickets.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Planning a holiday party? Now’s the time to book those private spaces.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day, with a choice of dining rooms and private spaces. Serving the community since 1990, Mesón Sabika is set in an 1847 historic mansion with eight dining rooms on a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Note! Mesón Sabika again offers Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on Nov. 26. (Read more on PN.)

Diwali / Festival of Lights

Diwali, multi-day Festival of Lights, is celebrated annually by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists, symbolizing the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Setting a tone of joy and pride with lamp-lighting ceremonies, Diwali often falls between mid-October and mid-November, and for some observers coincides with the beginning of the New Year. Although the specific celebrations vary by region and group, Diwali is a celebration of the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.” It is celebrated over five days and often observed by wearing new clothes, participating in pujas (prayer or worship), exchanging gifts, cleaning the home, lighting oil lamps, participating in festivals and setting off fireworks. (Source: Congress.gov)

Extra! Extra! Thanks for reading!

Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! Cheers!

Looking ahead to next week and beyond:

Tues., Nov. 10: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s Sip & Shop, 4:30 to 8PM at participating Downtown Naperville shops. Tickets $30. (Read more on PN.)

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s Sip & Shop, 4:30 to 8PM at participating Downtown Naperville shops. Tickets $30. (Read more on PN.) Tues., Nov. 10: Happy Birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps!

Happy Birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps! Tues., Nov. 10: Third City Council workshop to discuss the proposed 2027 budget begins at 6PM. View agenda: ow.ly/OcoP5104I3w .

Third City Council workshop to discuss the proposed 2027 budget begins at 6PM. View agenda: . Wed., Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony at 11AM at Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road, with the Naperville Municipal Band. Remember “11-11-11.”

Wed., Nov. 11: The Weed Ladies Winter Sale also opens at Naper Settlement (through Nov. 13).

The Weed Ladies Winter Sale also opens at Naper Settlement (through Nov. 13). Thurs., Nov. 12: The new Naperville edition of Monopoly debuts with a family Launch Party, 4:30 to 7:30PM at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St. (Read more on PN.)

The new Naperville edition of Monopoly debuts with a family Launch Party, 4:30 to 7:30PM at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St. (Read more on PN.) Sat., Nov. 14: Naperville Responds For Veterans hosts its 16th annual Cheers For Veterans gala at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge. Truck Raffle tickets are $100. (Read more on PN.)

Naperville Responds For Veterans hosts its 16th annual Cheers For Veterans gala at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge. Truck Raffle tickets are $100. (Read more on PN.) Sat., Nov. 14: Also on stage at North Central College: pianist Winston Choi at 7:30PM in Wentz Concert Hall, and “The Naughty Nutcracker” at 7PM at Meiley-Swallow Hall.

Also on stage at North Central College: pianist Winston Choi at 7:30PM in Wentz Concert Hall, and “The Naughty Nutcracker” at 7PM at Meiley-Swallow Hall. Wed., Nov. 18: Holiday Tree Lighting at Naper Settlement, 5 to 7PM, free with registration.

Holiday Tree Lighting at Naper Settlement, 5 to 7PM, free with registration. Sat., Nov. 21: Naperville VFW Post 3873’s annual Turkey Raffle. (Read more on PN.)

One more thing… Thanks for voting, Naperville!

And… We appreciate every hopeful who threw a hat into the ring for this election. Thanks also to everyone who became familiar with all the qualified candidates with open minds; voted and reminded friends to vote via postcards, emails and phone calls; attended meet-and-greet events; supported hopefuls behind the scenes; put up campaign signs in proper locations (and took them down after polls closed); volunteered as a poll watcher or participated in this election in any way. God bless America!

Wondering how the races turned out in DuPage County, Will County, Springfield and Washington, D.C.? See PN’s Naperville Election Results: Nov. 3, 2026 General Election. Thanks for being informed.