November Editor’s Notes

During our first 25-plus years, this publication purposely has intended to provide pointed perspectives about Naperville, often accompanied by local lore with trips down Memory Lane. This month, you might say we’re headed down a Rambling Road filled with gratitude, still striving to connect the challenges that unite us at a time when General Election results missed our publication deadline.

“All that glitters is not gold” used to be a popular saying, meaning that superficial appearances can be deceptive. The phrase penned by William Shakespeare for “Merchant of Venice” in the late 1500s often applies to people, places or things that promise to be something they’re not.

PN hasn’t promised much as we simply aim to be an authentic source of information, published monthly to present a preview, not a review, of many good things happening in this community. Thanks to our insightful contributing columnists and generous sponsors, we aim to keep our promises of presenting the bright side of local issues.

Back in the late 1990s when the idea for PN began, we were grateful that the dot.com era had inspired us to begin a complimentary publication as subscribers to newspapers were just starting to read online. Ever since, our printed words have been published monthly on newsprint and daily at www.positivelynaperville.com with a mission to be as upbeat as possible.

That “free” factor encouraged us to get going with this community newspaper, sponsored by much-appreciated local businesses who welcome you to get to know them in their places of business and online, too.

Still, as local communicators, we have mounting concerns about much-needed professional journalists, our nation’s watchdogs. We appreciate all journalists who cover and dig into facts, reporting the straight square scoop so we can determine the truth. Every day our lives from here to Springfield to Washington, D.C., are challenged by unnecessary public policies that happen when too few of us pay attention.

Lessons Learned from J.L. Nichols

We were grateful that “Safe Citizenship or 500 Lessons in American Politics,” a book by James L. Nichols, published in 1895, fell into our hands.

The second paragraph provides a meaningful message as our city, county and state are finishing up the General Midterm Election Season and preparing to begin the Consolidated Election Season to elect lawmakers.

Nichols wrote, “It is your duty as an American citizen to obey the laws, even if they are, in your belief, unjust or unwise. General Grant once shrewdly said the best way to procure the repeal of an unjust or unwise law was to rigorously enforce it. It is your right to expose the folly or injustice of a law, to demand its repeal, and to try to get a majority to repeal it. But while it remains the law, you are to obey it.”

And to think Nichols began our Naperville Public Library System.

Nichols, Nichols Library & Veterans Valor

Consider that in 1857 German-born Nichols migrated to America at age 6. He was graduated from North Western College (now North Central College) in 1880. In August 1895, reports say while on his deathbed, Nichols bequeathed $10,000 to the City of Naperville to establish a public library so children would have access to books he lacked in his own youth.

The original Nichols Library opened on September 22, 1898, at 110 S. Washington Street. Today the historic landmark library building is home to GIA MIA and remains standing next to the Veterans Valor Century Walk sculpture designed by Shirley McWorter Moss in 2006. Veterans Valor honors the heroism of five World War II servicemen who grew up within a few blocks of each other right here in Naperville.

Remember to observe Veterans Day at 11AM Nov. 11.

Enjoy a happy, healthful Thanksgiving Day.

Thanks for reading.

– Stephanie Penick

PN Publisher