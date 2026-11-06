City of Naperville Announces New Director of Finance

The City of Naperville is pleased to announce that Andrea Lamberg has been hired as Naperville’s next Director of Finance. The City selected Lamberg following a rigorous interview process.

Andrea is a highly accomplished municipal finance executive with more than 18 years of progressive leadership experience. Most recently, she was the Finance Director for the Village of Oswego. Supporting the Village’s 2026 to 2030 Strategic Plan, she developed a $150 million financing plan for the Village of Oswego’s Lake Michigan water project (WaterLink). Other notable accomplishments at the Village include implementing a sustainable water rate/rate structure and maintaining the Village’s high-quality ‘Aa2’ bond rating from Moody’s.

Before the Village of Oswego, she served as the Finance Director for the Village of Hinsdale and the City of Park Ridge, an accountant for the Village of Lincolnwood, and a Brown County, Wisconsin, budget coordinator. Lamberg has demonstrated a commitment to financial stewardship by managing municipal budgets (up to $250 million and 50 government funds), developing long-term financial strategies and leading multiple enterprise software technology implementations. She has also consistently earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Excellence in Financial Reporting and Distinguished Budget Presentation awards.

As a Naperville resident, Andrea is passionate about serving her community.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as Finance Director in the city I grew up in and call home. I have seen firsthand how Naperville has evolved. In a City that has seen so many changes, one thing that hasn’t changed is its strong financial position,” Lamberg said. “I look forward to joining Naperville’s outstanding team, ensuring continued financial stability, and contributing to the ongoing success of a community that is an important part of my life.”

Lamberg is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Public Finance Officer and has a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Studies (Accounting) from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She also volunteers as a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the Illinois Government Finance Officers Association.

Her first day with the city is December 14.