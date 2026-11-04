Naperville Takes Its Place on the Monopoly Board

DuPage Children’s Museum is ready to roll during a Community Launch Celebration for the Naperville edition of Monopoly. The new edition brings local landmarks and organizations into a beloved board game, with a family celebration of play at DCM on November 12.

Get ready to roll! The new Naperville edition of Monopoly will debut Thursday, November 12, bringing local businesses, organizations and community favorites into one of the world’s most recognizable board games. DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) will host a Monopoly Launch Party from 4:30 to 7:30PM, inviting families to celebrate the hometown edition with an evening of creativity, playful challenges, and hands-on fun.

The launch marks a unique opportunity to celebrate the people and places that make Naperville special. While the featured organizations gather for a private board reveal at 5PM, the public celebration at DCM will give families their own chance to experience Monopoly-inspired play throughout the Museum.

“Monopoly is one of those rare games that brings generations together around the same table,” said Kimberly Stull, President & CEO of DuPage Children’s Museum. “We love that this edition celebrates the places and organizations that make Naperville such a vibrant community. At DCM, we get to bring that spirit to life through play—giving families a chance to create, explore, laugh, and make memories together while celebrating something distinctly local.”

During the family celebration, guests can meet and greet Mr. Monopoly, make their own custom game pieces, design a family location square, create a Plot Twist Card, and make game money self-portraits. Families can test their skills at the Bank Counting Game and Money Tunnel, build a railroad, strike a pose at the Game Photo Op, and take on the Top Hat Pat Scavenger Hunt. The evening offers a playful twist on a familiar game, with activities designed to spark imagination, creativity, and family fun.

The new Naperville edition of Monopoly will be available for purchase ($39)at the event, allowing guests to take home a piece of the community celebration.

Monopoly Launch Party – 4:30PM Thurs., Nov. 12

The Monopoly Launch Party takes place from 4:30 to 7:30PM on Thurs., Nov. 12, at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington Street, Naperville. It is included with Museum admission and free for members.

For more information, visit dupagechildrens.org/monopoly-launch-party/.

Admission to DuPage Children’s Museum is $22 for adults and children age 1 and older, and $21 for seniors; it’s free for DCM members and children under one year.

Kindly note: This is a family event. Per Museum Policy, all adults must be accompanied by a child.