Little Friends: Artificial Intelligence and Human Services… a Lot To Think About!

It’s the last week of October and my article for Positively Naperville is due before the paper goes to print. I’ve spent the last three days at a conference learning about advances in technology, and most of the presentations are tied to how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI). There’s been a lot to digest, and I suspect the questions I am leaving with are similar to many that our readers have pertaining to how this will all work in the new AI world we all live in.

Some of the statistics in general related to the use of AI speak to the growth we see reported daily. Forty-nine percent (49%) of all U.S. adults use chatbots, up from 33% last year. Twenty-five percent (25%) use chatbots daily. And, while the biggest issue for businesses today using AI is now data security over cost, 52% of all American workers use AI at work whether the systems are provided by the employer or not. In other words, the concerns over data security are real given usage is without data governance or control from the employer.

Use of AI in the Human Services fields has all sorts of challenges, with right near the top being identity violations where things that are supposed to be private and not shared find their way into a large database used for AI analysis. The risk of HIPAA violations without proper data controls is real and expensive if they occur.

Yet, my take after three days of listening to various vantage points comes back to the importance of not losing site and control over the activities that affect the ability to provide human touch.

In one of the presentations, Pope Leo was quoted related to his commentary on AI. His quote was, “Ours is the pressing duty to remain profoundly human.”

As I think about the work we and other organizations do helping individuals with various disabilities, AI is a tool that can affect a lot of things including productivity. It cannot take away from the importance and responsibility to provide the human touch for the people we care for. It is what we do and despite technological gains, will not go away.

I learned this past week that according to McKinsey, 44% of the work being done in a business setting can be done by AI. It explains some of the recent layoffs we have seen in larger corporations. However, looking at the work done by organizations focused on Human Services, if AI is going to be utilized, the end game to start needs to focus on reducing the time spent on administrative tasks so that more time is available for our employees to help those we support.

We and other organizations like us have a lot to evaluate in the time ahead.

The driving question about AI for us will be… “Does it make care better for the people we serve?” If the answer is yes, we will at least know we are looking at the opportunity through the right lens to make the best decision on behalf of those we serve and our employees.

This is a subject that will be a part of what we do moving forward. I’m confident there will be more to share in the time to come! There is a LOT to think about!