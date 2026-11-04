Community Holiday Luncheon is set for Dec. 24, 2026, at Chicago Marriott in Naperville

Compliments of the Naperville Park District and Fry Family YMCA, the annual Community Holiday Luncheon for seniors and individuals in need will be held at the Chicago Marriott Hotel, located at 1801 N. Naper Blvd. at Diehl Rd.

Naperville senior citizens and individuals in need are invited to the Community Holiday Luncheon at 11:30AM on Thurs., Dec. 24, co-hosted by the Naperville Park District and the Fry Family YMCA.

The luncheon will be held at the Chicago Marriott Hotel located at 1801 N. Naper Blvd.

For over 40 years, this event has brought together Naperville’s senior community to celebrate the holidays with a festive, complimentary meal, made possible by the generous donations from community members. Individuals interested in donating to support the luncheon can donate on the Naperville Park District website at www.napervilleparks.org/donate.

Reserve a seat at the table by Dec. 7, 2026

Naperville seniors and community members in need who are interested in attending must make a reservation by Mon., Dec. 7, by contacting Myles Cochran via email at mcochran@ymcachicago.org. Please provide your name, phone number, guests’ names, and total number of attendees in your group.