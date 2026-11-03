Sip, Shop and Support Turning Pointe in Downtown Naperville Nov. 10

Holiday shopping lists are starting to fill up, and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation has a reason to get a head start downtown. The Naperville nonprofit will host its Sip & Shop from 4:30 to 8PM Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Downtown Naperville.

The evening pairs shopping, drinks and good company at local stores, with the night supporting programs and services for individuals with autism and their families.

Participating Stores

Anderson’s Bookshop

Evereve (Main Street Promenade)

George & Fred

Karisma

Kendra Scott

Regenerate Boutique

It’s a chance to check a few names off the gift list, catch up with friends on a weeknight and support a Naperville organization at the same time.

If You Go

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 4:30–8PM

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 4:30–8PM Where: Participating shops in Downtown Naperville

Participating shops in Downtown Naperville Tickets: $30pp autismfoundation.org/sip-shop

$30pp autismfoundation.org/sip-shop Questions: contactus@turningpointeaf.org or 630-570-7948

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe began with one Naperville family. After their son Jack was diagnosed with autism in 2005, Kim and Randy Wolf searched the country for the right support and built an individualized, at-home program with leading experts. Jack’s progress inspired them to share that approach, and in 2007 they founded Turning Pointe with help from volunteers and the community.

Today, from its campus at 1500 W. Ogden Ave., the foundation serves more than 120 individuals and 500 families and has trained thousands of first responders. Its mission is to provide best-practice learning environments that help individuals on the autism spectrum build independence, communicate more effectively and develop social skills, with support that meets their needs throughout life.

Learn more at autismfoundation.org.