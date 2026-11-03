Panel Asks How Naperville Can Lead in Historic Preservation

Naperville is used to seeing its name near the top of the lists for schools, safety and quality of life. Naperville Preservation Inc. would like to add one more: historic preservation.

The nonprofit will host “Choose a Better Plan for Historic Preservation in Naperville,” a free panel discussion, from 7 to 8PM Thursday, Nov. 5, in Meeting Room B at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

The conversation will look at new ways the City of Naperville could encourage and support property owners who want to preserve historic buildings, from downtown landmarks to the older homes that give many neighborhoods their character.

Meet the Panelists

Allison Longenbaugh , a former Naperville City Council member who now serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission. She lives in one of the original 1928 Park Addition bungalows built for managers of the Kroehler Manufacturing Company.

, a former Naperville City Council member who now serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission. She lives in one of the original 1928 Park Addition bungalows built for managers of the Kroehler Manufacturing Company. Kendra Parzen , director of preservation services for Landmarks Illinois, the statewide preservation nonprofit.

, director of preservation services for Landmarks Illinois, the statewide preservation nonprofit. Joe McElroy, a Naperville Preservation Inc. board member, former City Council member and lead author of “Progress Through Preservation,” the group’s preservation plan for Naperville published this year.

If You Go

When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 7–8PM

Thursday, Nov. 5, 7–8PM Where: Naperville Municipal Center, Meeting Room B, 400 S. Eagle St.

Naperville Municipal Center, Meeting Room B, 400 S. Eagle St. Cost: Free; refreshments provided

Free; refreshments provided Register: Eventbrite

Questions can be sent to napervillepreservation@gmail.com. Learn more about the group at napervillepreservation.org.

The event is funded by a grant from the City of Naperville Special Events & Community Arts Commission.