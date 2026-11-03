Positively Naperville · Election Results

Naperville Election Results: Nov. 3, 2026 General Election

Naperville voters in DuPage and Will counties cast ballots Nov. 3, 2026, in races for U.S. Senate, Congress, Illinois governor, the state legislature, county offices and judicial retention. This page tracks unofficial results for every race on Naperville ballots and is updated as votes are counted. Results become official only after the DuPage County and Will County clerks certify them.

Unofficial results. Last updated 1:51AM, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Results will change as more ballots are counted, and they remain unofficial until certified by the DuPage County and Will County clerks.

Early & Mail Ballots

Ballots cast before Election Day, countywide, as of 11:06AM Tuesday, Nov. 3. These numbers cover all of DuPage and Will counties, not just Naperville.

DuPage County
Early in person122,599
Mail ballots returned63,356 of 117,885 sent
Total before Election Day185,955
Will County
Early in person57,873
Mail ballots returned32,395 of 55,677 sent
Total before Election Day90,268

Source: Illinois State Board of Elections, Pre-Election Ballot Counts (unofficial).

Polls closed at 7PM Tuesday. Positively Naperville is tracking the races on Naperville ballots in DuPage and Will counties. Check back for updates throughout the night.

Precincts reporting: DuPage County 600 of 600 · Will County 310 of 310

Official results: DuPage County Clerk · Will County Clerk

Federal

U.S. Senator

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Statewide

✓ Juliana Stratton
Democratic
Votes
2,353,904 61.0%
Don Tracy
Republican
Votes
1,447,078 37.5%
Whitfield Harrington Jr.
American Center
Votes
60,683 1.6%

U.S. Representative, 6th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Sean Casten
Democratic
Votes
157,210 62.5%
Niki Conforti
Republican
Votes
94,179 37.5%

U.S. Representative, 11th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Bill Foster
Democratic
Votes
150,318 65.4%
Jeff Walter
Republican
Votes
79,644 34.6%

U.S. Representative, 14th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Lauren Underwood
Democratic
Votes
148,101 62.5%
James T. "Jim" Marter
Republican
Votes
88,756 37.5%

State of Illinois

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Statewide

✓ JB Pritzker / Christian Mitchell
Democratic
Votes
2,311,575 59.7%
Darren Bailey / Aaron B. Del Mar
Republican
Votes
1,428,299 36.9%
Collin Corbett / Carolyn Schofield
Independent
Votes
129,721 3.4%

Attorney General

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Statewide

✓ Kwame Raoul
Democratic
Votes
2,347,341 61.4%
Robert W. Fioretti
Republican
Votes
1,473,651 38.6%

Secretary of State

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Statewide

✓ Alexi Giannoulias
Democratic
Votes
2,464,081 64.7%
Diane M. Harris
Republican
Votes
1,346,821 35.3%

Comptroller

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Statewide

✓ Margaret Croke
Democratic
Votes
2,297,549 61.0%
Bryan Drew
Republican
Votes
1,471,990 39.0%

Treasurer

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Statewide

✓ Michael W. Frerichs
Democratic
Votes
2,342,598 62.0%
Max Solomon
Republican
Votes
1,432,965 38.0%

State Senator, 21st District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Laura Ellman
Democratic
Votes
55,459 66.5%
Julie Berkowicz
Republican
Votes
27,965 33.5%

State Senator, 24th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Ben McAdams
Democratic
Votes
44,066 54.6%
Seth Lewis
Republican
Votes
36,710 45.4%

State Senator, 41st District

Called by Running unopposed
✓ John Curran
Republican
DuPage + Will
Full district
0

State Senator, 42nd District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Jared Ploger
Democratic
Votes
41,384 70.7%
Edgardo Perez
Republican
Votes
17,124 29.3%

State Representative, 41st District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Janet Yang Rohr
Democratic
Votes
27,378 67.4%
Ajay Gupta
Republican
Votes
13,232 32.6%

State Representative, 47th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Erica Bray-Parker
Democratic
Votes
26,425 59.1%
Robert Vrankovich
Republican
Votes
18,258 40.9%

State Representative, 81st District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Anne Stava
Democratic
Votes
28,785 65.4%
Laura Hois
Republican
Votes
15,248 34.6%

State Representative, 84th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Saba Haider
Democratic
Votes
20,756 70.9%
Brian Scopa
Republican
Votes
8,520 29.1%

State Representative, 97th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Jessica Dixon Heitman
Democratic
Votes
23,014 61.1%
Gabby Shanahan
Republican
Votes
14,650 38.9%

State Representative, 98th District

Called by AP

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Natalie Manley
Democratic
Votes
23,173 69.4%
Nona Parker
Republican
Votes
10,226 30.6%

Judge of the Appellate Court, Third District

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)

Numbers shown: Full district

✓ Margaret "Peggy" O'Connell
Democratic
Votes
343,519 62.2%
Jason A. Helland
Republican
Votes
209,109 37.8%

DuPage County

DuPage County Board Chairperson

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Deb Conroy
Democratic
Votes
199,408 62.8%
Gary Grasso
Republican
Votes
117,987 37.2%

DuPage County Clerk

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Paula Deacon Garcia
Democratic
Votes
197,097 62.5%
Patricia Kladis-Schiappa
Republican
Votes
118,192 37.5%

DuPage County Sheriff

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Peter Joseph Coolidge
Democratic
Votes
189,517 59.9%
Sean T. Noonan
Republican
Votes
126,895 40.1%

DuPage County Treasurer

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Yeena Yoo
Democratic
Votes
186,655 58.9%
Gwen Henry
Republican
Votes
130,035 41.1%

DuPage County Board District 3, 4-year term

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Marcus King
Democratic
Votes
30,871 57.5%
Kari Galassi
Republican
Votes
22,831 42.5%

DuPage County Board District 3, 2-year term

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Ericka Polanco-Webb
Democratic
Votes
31,847 59.3%
Brian J. Krajewski
Republican
Votes
21,840 40.7%

DuPage County Board District 5, 4-year term

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Ian Holzhauer
Democratic
Votes
34,998 68.6%
Chris Jacks
Republican
Votes
15,994 31.4%

DuPage County Board District 5, 2-year term

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Dawn DeSart
Democratic
Votes
34,693 68.4%
Daniel Alejandro Lomeli
Republican
Votes
16,048 31.6%

DuPage County Forest Preserve District President

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Daniel Hebreard
Democratic
Votes
197,410 62.5%
Carl Schultz
Republican
Votes
118,300 37.5%

DuPage County Forest Preserve Commissioner, District 5

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Barbara A. O'Meara
Democratic
Votes
35,061 68.5%
Michael Farmer
Republican
Votes
16,124 31.5%

DuPage County Regional Superintendent of Schools

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Rebecca Gamboa
Democratic
Votes
184,928 61.2%
Amber M. Quirk
Republican
Votes
117,116 38.8%

DuPage County Judicial Retention, 18th Judicial Circuit

All decided

Voters decide whether to retain each judge. Judges need at least 60% "yes" votes to be retained.

Ann Celine Walsh
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
78.0%
No
22.0%
Monique O'Toole
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
75.8%
No
24.2%
Richard D. Felice
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
74.7%
No
25.3%
Margaret "Peggy" O'Connell
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
78.3%
No
21.7%

DuPage County Circuit Judge, 18th Circuit, 5th Subcircuit (Fullerton vacancy)

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Terra Costa Howard
Democratic
Votes
39,292

Will County

Will County Clerk

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Michelle Stiff
Democratic
Votes
130,779 57.3%
Annette Parker
Republican
Votes
97,369 42.7%

Will County Sheriff

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Patrick Jones
Democratic
Votes
131,222 57.6%
James "Jim" Reilly
Republican
Votes
96,789 42.4%

Will County Treasurer

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Tim Brophy
Democratic
Votes
137,930 60.7%
Carmen Maurella III
Republican
Votes
89,469 39.3%

Will County Regional Superintendent of Schools

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Theresa Rouse
Democratic
Votes
87,383 43.4%
✓ Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff
Republican
Votes
113,829 56.6%

Will County Board District 9 (Vote for 2)

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Destinee Ortiz
Democratic
Votes
11,049 43.9%
✓ Alex Zapien
Democratic
Votes
7,977 31.7%
Raquel M. Mitchell
Republican
Votes
6,162 24.5%

Will County Board District 11 (Vote for 2)

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Jacqueline L. Traynere
Democratic
Votes
8,989 36.2%
✓ Sheldon L. Watts
Democratic
Votes
11,426 46.0%
Steven Smith
Republican
Votes
4,443 17.9%

Will County Judicial Retention, 12th Judicial Circuit

All decided

Voters decide whether to retain each judge. Judges need at least 60% "yes" votes to be retained.

Amy M. Bertani-Tomczak
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
74.0%
No
26.0%
Sarah Jones
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
68.9%
No
31.1%
Daniel L. Kennedy
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
73.4%
No
26.6%
Daniel D. Rippy
Retained (unofficial)
Yes
69.7%
No
30.3%

Will County Circuit Judge, 12th Circuit, 1st Subcircuit (Carlson vacancy)

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Amy Christiansen
Democratic
Votes
31,694 65.5%
JohnPaul Ivec
Republican
Votes
16,663 34.5%

Will County Circuit Judge, 12th Circuit, 3rd Subcircuit (Anderson vacancy)

Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
✓ Sonni Choi Williams
Democratic
Votes
32,707

Update Log

  • 7PM: Polls closed. Results page launched.

Naperville Election Results: Common Questions

Where can I find official Naperville election results?

Official results come from the county clerk for the county you live in. Naperville is split between DuPage County and Will County. See the DuPage County Clerk and the Will County Clerk.

Are these results final?

No. Election night results are unofficial. Totals can change as remaining ballots, including mail ballots, are counted. Results become final when each county clerk certifies them.

Why does Naperville have results from two counties?

Naperville sits in both DuPage and Will counties. Most of north Naperville is in DuPage County and most of south Naperville is in Will County, so county races on the ballot depend on where a voter lives.

What races were on the Naperville ballot?

Naperville ballots included U.S. Senate, U.S. House (6th, 11th and 14th districts), Illinois governor and other statewide offices, state Senate and state House seats, DuPage and Will County offices, and judicial races, including retention votes for circuit court judges. Races vary by address.

What does judicial retention mean?

Judges already serving on the circuit court appear on the ballot with a yes-or-no question asking whether they should stay in office. In Illinois, a judge must receive at least 60% "yes" votes to be retained.

When does Positively Naperville call a race?

Positively Naperville does not project winners. We mark a race as called only after a named news organization calls it or the county clerk certifies the result, and we say who made the call.

Results are unofficial and come from the DuPage County Clerk and the Will County Clerk, with federal and state vote totals from the AP. Vote totals may change as remaining ballots are counted. Positively Naperville does not endorse candidates.

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PN Ombudsman
An ombudsman is Scandinavian in origin dating back to Viking times; and refers to a community representative; usually acting independently on behalf of an organization, body of elected officials, or civic group. Thanks Scandinavia for inventing ombudsman.

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