Naperville Election Results: Nov. 3, 2026 General Election
Naperville voters in DuPage and Will counties cast ballots Nov. 3, 2026, in races for U.S. Senate, Congress, Illinois governor, the state legislature, county offices and judicial retention. This page tracks unofficial results for every race on Naperville ballots and is updated as votes are counted. Results become official only after the DuPage County and Will County clerks certify them.
Unofficial results. Last updated 1:51AM, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Results will change as more ballots are counted, and they remain unofficial until certified by the DuPage County and Will County clerks.
Early & Mail Ballots
Ballots cast before Election Day, countywide, as of 11:06AM Tuesday, Nov. 3. These numbers cover all of DuPage and Will counties, not just Naperville.
Source: Illinois State Board of Elections, Pre-Election Ballot Counts (unofficial).
Polls closed at 7PM Tuesday. Positively Naperville is tracking the races on Naperville ballots in DuPage and Will counties. Check back for updates throughout the night.
Precincts reporting: DuPage County 600 of 600 · Will County 310 of 310
Official results: DuPage County Clerk · Will County Clerk
Federal
U.S. SenatorCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Statewide
U.S. Representative, 6th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
U.S. Representative, 11th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
U.S. Representative, 14th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State of Illinois
Governor and Lieutenant GovernorCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Statewide
Attorney GeneralCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Statewide
Secretary of StateCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Statewide
ComptrollerCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Statewide
TreasurerCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Statewide
State Senator, 21st DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Senator, 24th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Senator, 41st DistrictCalled by Running unopposed
State Senator, 42nd DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Representative, 41st DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Representative, 47th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Representative, 81st DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Representative, 84th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Representative, 97th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
State Representative, 98th DistrictCalled by AP
Numbers shown: Full district
Judge of the Appellate Court, Third DistrictUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Numbers shown: Full district
DuPage County
DuPage County Board ChairpersonUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County ClerkUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County SheriffUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County TreasurerUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Board District 3, 4-year termUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Board District 3, 2-year termUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Board District 5, 4-year termUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Board District 5, 2-year termUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Forest Preserve District PresidentUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Forest Preserve Commissioner, District 5Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Regional Superintendent of SchoolsUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
DuPage County Judicial Retention, 18th Judicial CircuitAll decided
Voters decide whether to retain each judge. Judges need at least 60% "yes" votes to be retained.
DuPage County Circuit Judge, 18th Circuit, 5th Subcircuit (Fullerton vacancy)Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County
Will County ClerkUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County SheriffUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County TreasurerUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County Regional Superintendent of SchoolsUnofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County Board District 9 (Vote for 2)Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County Board District 11 (Vote for 2)Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County Judicial Retention, 12th Judicial CircuitAll decided
Voters decide whether to retain each judge. Judges need at least 60% "yes" votes to be retained.
Will County Circuit Judge, 12th Circuit, 1st Subcircuit (Carlson vacancy)Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Will County Circuit Judge, 12th Circuit, 3rd Subcircuit (Anderson vacancy)Unofficial final (all precincts reporting)
Update Log
- 7PM: Polls closed. Results page launched.
Naperville Election Results: Common Questions
Where can I find official Naperville election results?
Official results come from the county clerk for the county you live in. Naperville is split between DuPage County and Will County. See the DuPage County Clerk and the Will County Clerk.
Are these results final?
No. Election night results are unofficial. Totals can change as remaining ballots, including mail ballots, are counted. Results become final when each county clerk certifies them.
Why does Naperville have results from two counties?
Naperville sits in both DuPage and Will counties. Most of north Naperville is in DuPage County and most of south Naperville is in Will County, so county races on the ballot depend on where a voter lives.
What races were on the Naperville ballot?
Naperville ballots included U.S. Senate, U.S. House (6th, 11th and 14th districts), Illinois governor and other statewide offices, state Senate and state House seats, DuPage and Will County offices, and judicial races, including retention votes for circuit court judges. Races vary by address.
What does judicial retention mean?
Judges already serving on the circuit court appear on the ballot with a yes-or-no question asking whether they should stay in office. In Illinois, a judge must receive at least 60% "yes" votes to be retained.
When does Positively Naperville call a race?
Positively Naperville does not project winners. We mark a race as called only after a named news organization calls it or the county clerk certifies the result, and we say who made the call.
Results are unofficial and come from the DuPage County Clerk and the Will County Clerk, with federal and state vote totals from the AP. Vote totals may change as remaining ballots are counted. Positively Naperville does not endorse candidates.