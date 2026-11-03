Last Call, Naperville: Polls Close at 7PM Tonight

If you haven’t voted yet, the clock is running. Polls for the Nov. 3, 2026, Midterm General Election close at 7PM tonight. They opened at 6AM this morning.

Early voting wrapped up Monday, so today’s ballots are cast at Election Day polling places. Naperville sits in both DuPage and Will counties, and where you vote depends on which county you live in.

Find Your Polling Place

Look up your polling place before you leave:

DuPage County voters: DuPage County Clerk voter lookup or call 630-407-5600 (English) or 630-407-5608 (Spanish)

DuPage County Clerk voter lookup or call 630-407-5600 (English) or 630-407-5608 (Spanish) Will County voters: Will County Clerk elections page or call 815-740-4615

Not sure which county you’re in? Your property tax bill or voter registration card will tell you. Most of north Naperville is in DuPage and most of south Naperville, around 95th Street, is in Will, but check your address to be sure.

Nichols Library, Naper Blvd. Library and the 95th Street Library are among today’s polling places.

Questions Before You Go?

If you’re not registered, have moved recently or still have a mail ballot at home, call your county clerk now. The numbers above will get you answers on your options today.

Know Who’s on Your Ballot

See the candidates on Naperville ballots in PN’s Midterm Election Candidate List.

Election Results

Results will start coming in after the polls close at 7PM on the DuPage and Will County clerks’ websites. Check back with Positively Naperville for local results.

Polling information is from the DuPage County Clerk and Will County Clerk. Check your county clerk’s website for the latest before you head out.

One Last Thing…

Thanks to folks who have been inquiring about progress of PN’s November publication. We deliberately delayed publishing until late yesterday to give everyone a break from 54 days of electioneering and its results. Instead, we wanted to reflect on all the colorful events of the season that bring folks together, including the annual Lions Club Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. We expect to begin PN distribution tomorrow. And we hope you’ll pick up a copy. Again, thanks to all who have asked.

And believe it or not, there is no mention of candidates running in today’s General Election and also no candidate ballot order for the April 2027 Consolidated Election in the November issue of Positively Naperville.

We simply want to be grateful for a place recognized for its community spirit since 1831. Here’s hoping everyone will experience gratitude all during this month of Thanksgiving with appreciation for 32 pages of printed words.

We also recognize the voter who emailed a photo featuring our front yard today, noting that we haven’t changed our passion for trying to get folks to the voting booths on Election Day! Cheers to many happy returns.

And… Thank you to every hopeful who threw a hat into the ring for this election. Thanks also to everyone who became familiar with candidates with open minds; voted and reminded friends to vote via postcards, emails and phone calls; attended meet-and-greet events; supported hopefuls behind the scenes; put up campaign signs in proper locations (and took them down after polls closed); volunteered as a poll watcher or participated in this election in any way. God bless America!