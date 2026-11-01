Naperville Last Week in Review: Oct. 25–31, 2026

Still finding candy wrappers in the couch cushions? Here’s a bunch of news that mattered in Naperville this week, from top marks for District 204 schools to the start of the 2027 city election season, plus plenty of ways to help neighbors this Thanksgiving and what’s ahead for Election Week.

23 District 204 Schools Earn Top “Exemplary” Rating

The 2026 Illinois Report Card is out, and Indian Prairie School District 204 had plenty to celebrate. Under the state’s new Profiles of Performance framework, 23 District 204 schools earned the top Exemplary designation, four were rated Approaching Exemplary, three Commendable and one Developing, with none in the lowest Comprehensive category. The new system measures schools against statewide benchmarks rather than ranking them against each other.

Highlights include English Language Arts proficiency rising to 74.3% (up from 71.5%), science proficiency jumping to 71.4% (up from 65.6%) and consistent attendance climbing to 94.4%. The district also pointed to strong progress by its English language learners as a key driver of this year’s results.

Read the full District 204 report. Families can look up any school at IllinoisReportCard.com.

City Council Ballot Lottery Set for Monday

The 2026 midterm isn’t even over, and the April 2027 city election is already taking shape. Petition filing for the Consolidated Election closed Oct. 26, and the state-required ballot lottery to decide the order of City Council candidates who filed at the same time is set for noon Mon., Nov. 2, in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. It’s open to the public.

Mayor Scott Wehrli and Councilman Benny White are running for mayor. Eight residents filed for four 4-year City Council seats. The election is Tues., April 6, 2027.

Read more about the ballot lottery and the candidate list.

Last Call for Early Voting

Early voting for the Nov. 3 Midterm General Election ends Monday, Nov. 2. Naperville straddles DuPage and Will counties, and each county runs its own sites and hours. Both counties use the Naperville Municipal Center, and Will County voters can also use the 95th Street Library. On Election Day, polls are open 6AM to 7PM, and you must vote at your assigned polling place.

Not sure which county you’re in? PN’s Early Voting guide has the sites, hours and county clerk links.

Pumpkin Smash Returns After a Year Off

Good news for jack-o’-lanterns everywhere. The Naperville Park District’s Pumpkin Smash is back 9AM to noon Sat., Nov. 7, at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St., after construction at the garden plots sidelined it in 2025. Pumpkins are weighed, smashed and composted right into the garden soil. It’s free.

Can’t make it? More than two dozen free drop-off sites are open across DuPage County, including Lisle Village Hall and Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook on Nov. 7. Just remove candles, stickers and other decorations first.

See every pumpkin drop-off near Naperville.

Thanksgiving Help Starts Now

Several longtime Naperville traditions of giving got rolling this week:

Mesón Sabika’s free Thanksgiving dinners to-go: A Thanksgiving tradition since 2001, the restaurant at 1025 Aurora Ave. is again offering complimentary traditional turkey dinners to individuals and families in need, “no matter if the need is financial, physical or emotional.” Pre-order by Mon., Nov. 16 , by calling (630) 983-3000. Pickup is 10:30AM to 1PM on Thanksgiving Day. As of Oct. 26, 2,500 of 4,000 dinners had been reserved. Read more.

A Thanksgiving tradition since 2001, the restaurant at 1025 Aurora Ave. is again offering complimentary traditional turkey dinners to individuals and families in need, “no matter if the need is financial, physical or emotional.” Pre-order by , by calling (630) 983-3000. Pickup is 10:30AM to 1PM on Thanksgiving Day. As of Oct. 26, 2,500 of 4,000 dinners had been reserved. Read more. Sunrise Rotary holiday drive: Naperville Sunrise Rotary will collect paper goods, food storage wraps and bags, and personal hygiene items for West Suburban Community Pantry from 8 to 10AM Fri., Nov. 6 , in front of Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Ave. These are items SNAP benefits don’t cover, and the pantry now serves more than 1,000 households a week. Read more.

Naperville Sunrise Rotary will collect paper goods, food storage wraps and bags, and personal hygiene items for West Suburban Community Pantry from , in front of Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Ave. These are items SNAP benefits don’t cover, and the pantry now serves more than 1,000 households a week. Read more. VFW Turkey Raffle: Save the date for 6 to 9PM Sat., Nov. 21, in Kendall Hall at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson Ave. Turkey tickets are $1, and proceeds support the post and its programs for veterans. No reservations needed. Read more.

Kennedy Junior High Students Hit the Trails

Students at Kennedy Junior High in Lisle are learning to ride with skill and confidence. Naperville Outdoor Alliance, Kennedy Home and School and Spokes Bikes partnered to bring the Jeff Moores Bicycle Initiative to the school, honoring the late PE teacher. Students showed off a fleet of donated new bikes and helmets on Thursday, Oct. 22. The program builds cycling into PE classes for 6th through 8th graders, with bike maintenance lessons and trail field trips planned, too. Community volunteers built the bike storage racks with materials donated by 84 Lumber.

See the photo gallery and full story.

Health Insurance Open Enrollment Begins Today

Open Enrollment for 2027 Marketplace health insurance through Get Covered Illinois runs Nov. 1, 2026, through Jan. 15, 2027. To have coverage start Jan. 1, sign up or review your plan by Dec. 15. The DuPage County Health Department offers free help from certified staff; call (630) 682-7400 to book an appointment.

Read more about enrollment help.

Halloween Week Wraps Up

Naperville closed out the spooky season with the downtown Halloween Hop last Sunday, the final runs of the Halloween Lights Trolley Tours, the 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market’s season finale and Halloween Parade, and SCARE-illon at the Millennium Carillon on Halloween night. Thanks to everyone who kept the porch lights on.

In Other News

Naper Settlement’s holiday lineup: The November and December calendar is out, including Family STEM Nights, the Weed Ladies Winter Sale (Nov. 11–13), the Holiday Tree Lighting (Wed., Nov. 18) and Holly Jolly Days (Dec. 11–13). See the full schedule.

The November and December calendar is out, including Family STEM Nights, the Weed Ladies Winter Sale (Nov. 11–13), the Holiday Tree Lighting (Wed., Nov. 18) and Holly Jolly Days (Dec. 11–13). See the full schedule. Fall back: Did you remember? Clocks went back an hour overnight. Take five minutes today to test your smoke and CO alarms. Here’s the checklist.

Did you remember? Clocks went back an hour overnight. Take five minutes today to test your smoke and CO alarms. Here’s the checklist. Movies With Tarek: PN columnist Tarek Fayoumi reviews “You Can See Everything.” Watch and read.

Coming Up This Week

Sun., Nov. 1: Daylight saving time ended overnight. The earliest pumpkin drop-off near town is 10AM to noon at Lake View Nature Center in Oakbrook Terrace. Health insurance Open Enrollment begins.

Daylight saving time ended overnight. The earliest pumpkin drop-off near town is 10AM to noon at Lake View Nature Center in Oakbrook Terrace. Health insurance Open Enrollment begins. Mon., Nov. 2: Last day of early voting. City Council Ballot Lottery at noon, Naperville Municipal Center.

Last day of early voting. City Council Ballot Lottery at noon, Naperville Municipal Center. Mon., Nov. 2: Grand Illumination of Lights begin twinkling at dusk in downtown Naperville.

Grand Illumination of Lights begin twinkling at dusk in downtown Naperville. Tue., Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls open 6AM to 7PM, Council Chambers, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street.

Election Day. Polls open 6AM to 7PM, Council Chambers, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street. Wed., Nov. 4: City Council Meeting 7PM,

City Council Meeting 7PM, Thu., Nov. 5: Naper Settlement Family STEM Night: Fantastic Food Science, 6PM, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian with Gerald Savage, 7PM.

Naper Settlement Family STEM Night: Fantastic Food Science, 6PM, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian with Gerald Savage, 7PM. Nov. 5–8: North Central College Department of Theatre presents “Fun Home.” See the November arts calendar.

North Central College Department of Theatre presents “Fun Home.” See the November arts calendar. Fri., Nov. 6: Sunrise Rotary holiday drive for West Suburban Community Pantry, 8 to 10AM at Naperville Country Club.

Sunrise Rotary holiday drive for West Suburban Community Pantry, 8 to 10AM at Naperville Country Club. Sat., Nov. 7: Naperville Park District Pumpkin Smash, 9AM to noon at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

Naperville Park District Pumpkin Smash, 9AM to noon at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. Looking ahead, Wed., Nov. 11: Veterans Day Observance at Veterans Park, 11AM. Remember “11-11-11.”

For more, browse the full Positively Naperville events calendar and sign up for the Daily Square Scoop newsletter.