Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: Oct. 30–Nov. 1

Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this Halloween weekend. Halloween lands on a Saturday this year, so the 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market closes its season with a Halloween Parade, the Millennium Carillon rings out spooky tunes at SCARE-illon on Rotary Hill, and the Halloween Lights Trolley Tours make their final runs. Then on Sunday, set the clocks back, test the smoke alarms and enjoy the extra hour.

Before the kids head out, review PN’s Naperville Halloween Safety Guide. Naperville has no official trick-or-treat hours, but most families stick to roughly 4 to 8PM. Police recommend that young children wrap up when it starts to get dark (sunset is around 5:45PM) and that older kids finish by 8PM.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Still missing a costume piece for Saturday night? Serendipity is a great last-minute stop, and with colder days ahead, it’s the perfect time to drop off those gently used coats.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Hosting a Halloween party? Pre-order at (630) 355-4418 for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com

Visit Naper Settlement Before the Holiday Season

10AM to 4PM Tuesday thru Friday at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

With the Halloween festivities behind it, the 13-acre outdoor history museum is back to its regular weekday schedule. General admission is $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+) and veterans, and $4 for youth ages 4–12. Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4 and members get in free. Looking ahead, the Settlement’s Holiday Tree Lighting is set for Wed., Nov. 18. See the full lineup in PN’s Naper Settlement Events & Programs / November & December 2026.

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours – Final Two Nights

Evenings Fri., Oct. 30, and Sat., Oct. 31 – departures from the east, north and south sides of town

Last call! Naperville Trolley & Tours rolls past some of the city’s most over-the-top Halloween houses for the final time this season, with a few stops for a closer look. Tours run about an hour, mostly between 7 and 10PM, on an enclosed, heated trolley, rain or shine. Choose the route closest to home:

Eastern: Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd.

Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd. Northern: Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave.

Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave. Southern: Naperville Crossings by Bar Louie, 2835 Showplace Drive

Tickets are $34.50 per person (fare plus gratuity), plus an online booking fee. Everyone, no matter what age, needs a ticket. Reservations are required (no walk-ups) and non-refundable, and the reservation holder must bring a state ID. Each tour seats 28, so check availability first through Naperville Trolley’s public tour booking page.

Saturday – Happy Halloween!

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market – Final Day and Halloween Parade

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 E. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

The 5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market wraps its 2026 season on Halloween morning with a Halloween Parade. Bring the kids in costume and stock up on the last locally grown produce, baked goods and fall goodies of the year before the market goes dark for the winter.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open every day!

Find the spacious diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7AM to 2PM every day at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Fuel up before a big afternoon of trick-or-treating, or come back Sunday morning to enjoy that extra hour of sleep with a late brunch. (Click here for an earlier PN story on co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how this diner with a purpose supports the nonprofit Veteran Business Project. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for more info. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!)

Creepy Critters Month – Last Day at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

9AM to 3PM at Knoch Knolls Nature Center – 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville, IL 60565

Final chance! Slimy slugs, spinning spiders and vile vultures wrap up their monthlong takeover of the nature center exhibit area on Halloween. Drop in for free, self-guided activities and an indoor Creepy Critters scavenger hunt with a Halloween prize at the end. No registration is needed; an adult must accompany kids. More info at napervilleparks.org.

Early Voting Continues This Weekend

Midterm General Election early voting at Naperville Municipal Center – 400 S. Eagle St., and other sites

Naperville sits in both DuPage and Will counties, and each runs its own early-voting sites and hours. DuPage permanent early-voting sites are open 9AM to 5PM Saturday and Sunday. Will County’s Naperville sites, the Naperville Municipal Center and the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., are open 9AM to 3PM Saturday and 10AM to 4PM Sunday. Early voting ends Monday, Nov. 2. Not sure which county you’re in? See PN’s Early Voting in Naperville guide.

Trick-or-Treating in Your Neighborhood

Customary hours roughly 4 to 8PM Sat., Oct. 31, throughout Naperville

Porch lights on if you’re welcoming trick-or-treaters, off if you’re not. A few reminders from the Naperville Police Department:

Young children should go with a responsible adult; older kids should travel in small groups on familiar streets and agree on a firm time to be home.

Face paint beats a mask, and light colors, reflective tape, glow sticks and flashlights help drivers see kids after dark.

An adult should inspect all candy in a well-lit place. Toss anything homemade, unwrapped or tampered with.

Drivers, slow down and put the phone away, especially from 4 to 8PM.

Halloween falls on a Saturday night, so expect more parties and more traffic. Plan a sober ride home.

Report anything suspicious by calling 911.

SCARE-illon at the Millennium Carillon

7PM at Rotary Hill, along the Riverwalk next to Moser Tower, Naperville, IL 60540

The Millennium Carillon trades its usual repertoire for classic Halloween tunes, ringing out over the Riverwalk on Halloween night. Wrap up the trick-or-treating, bring a blanket and listen from the hill. More info at napervilleparks.org/SCAREillon.

Pumpkin Smash Registration Deadline Tonight

Register by 11:59PM Sat., Oct. 31, for Camp Greene Wood’s Pumpkin Smash, Nov. 7–8

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana host their ninth annual Pumpkin Smash from 2 to 5PM Sat., Nov. 7, and Sun., Nov. 8, at Camp Greene Wood, 3155 71st St. Drop your jack-o’-lantern from a ladder or break it up with a hammer. The smash-only option is free, but registration is required for every attendee, including adults, by tonight. Register for Saturday or Sunday. Find every drop-off site in PN’s Where to Smash and Compost Pumpkins Near Naperville.

Sunday

Fall Back! Daylight Saving Time Ends at 2AM

Set the clocks back one hour early Sunday morning, Nov. 1

Enjoy the extra hour, then take five minutes to test every smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in the house. Illinois now requires new smoke alarms to have a 10-year sealed battery unless they’re hardwired, so for many homes the twice-a-year job is to test, not replace. Check the date on the back of each alarm and replace any unit that’s 10 years old or has no date. By Sunday evening the sun sets around 4:40PM, so turn on headlights early and watch for walkers and the curbside leaf piles. Read more in PN’s Fall Back Sunday checklist.

Earliest Pumpkin Drop-Off Near Naperville

10AM to noon at Lake View Nature Center – 17W063 Hodges Rd., Oakbrook Terrace

Ready to part with the jack-o’-lantern already? This countywide Pumpkin Smash site is the first to open. It’s free; please remove candles, metal, stickers and decorations first. Naperville Park District’s own Pumpkin Smash follows from 9AM to noon Sat., Nov. 7, at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St. Details at napervilleparks.org/pumpkinsmash.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Halloween night downtown? Make Quigley’s your costumed meeting spot.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day, with a choice of dining rooms and private spaces. Serving the community since 1990, Mesón Sabika is set in an 1847 historic mansion with eight dining rooms on a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Note! Mesón Sabika again offers Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on Nov. 26. (Read more on PN.)

Extra! Extra! Thanks for reading!

Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! Cheers!

Looking ahead to next week:

Mon., Nov. 2: Last day of early voting. Also, the City Council Ballot Lottery for the April 2027 Consolidated Election is set for noon in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center. (Read more on PN.)

Last day of early voting. Also, the City Council Ballot Lottery for the April 2027 Consolidated Election is set for noon in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center. (Read more on PN.) Thurs., Nov. 5: Naper Settlement hosts Family STEM Night: Fantastic Food Science at 6PM and Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian with Gerald Savage at 7PM.

Naper Settlement hosts Family STEM Night: Fantastic Food Science at 6PM and Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian with Gerald Savage at 7PM. Nov. 5–8: North Central College Department of Theatre presents “Fun Home” in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall. (See the full November arts calendar.)

North Central College Department of Theatre presents “Fun Home” in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall. (See the full November arts calendar.) Sat., Nov. 7: Naperville Park District Pumpkin Smash, 9AM to noon at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

Naperville Park District Pumpkin Smash, 9AM to noon at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. Sat., Nov. 14: Naperville Responds For Veterans hosts its 16th annual Cheers For Veterans gala at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge. Truck Raffle tickets are $100. (Read more on PN.)

One more thing… The Midterm General Election is set for Tues., Nov. 3.

Are you familiar with all the candidates running to serve Naperville residents in DuPage County, Will County, Springfield, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.? Thanks for taking time to visit PN’s Midterm General Election Guide linked to the homepage of this website. Polls will be open from 6AM to 7PM Tues., Nov. 3. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place.