Navigate Your Health Coverage: DuPage County Health Department Offers Enrollment Assistance

DuPage County Report

Open Enrollment for 2027 Marketplace health insurance through Get Covered Illinois begins November 1, 2026. This is the time of year to review your health insurance benefits and or find new coverage that is best for you and your family.

Apply for financial help (tax credits) and sign up for 2027 health insurance coverage through Get Covered Illinois. You can compare health insurance plans, enroll in coverage and access financial assistance – (tax credits).

Who Can Enroll?

You can enroll if you do not have health insurance through:

Your job

Medicare

Medicaid or CHIP

Other credible coverage such as Veteran’s Benefits, etc.

You can sign up for health insurance from November 1, 2026, through January 15, 2027. If you want your coverage to start on January 1, 2027, you must have a new health insurance plan or review your plan by December 15, 2026.

Review your current coverage with the Marketplace:

If you signed up for Marketplace insurance in the past, it’s a good idea to review your health insurance plan during Open Enrollment. You may need to choose a new plan. Our staff can help you review your Get Covered Illinois account and look at the new health insurance options.

How We Can Help:

DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has certified benefit staff. They can give you information and help you sign up for health insurance. If you need help, call (630) 682-7400 and ask for a benefiting appointment.

Make an appointment, plan accordingly:

New clients: 90-minute appointments

Renewals: 60-minute appointments

To learn more, visit www.dupagehealth.org/healthinsurance or getcovered.illinois.gov.