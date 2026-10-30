Movies With Tarek – ‘You Can See Everything’

There is a point in life when we wonder what it would be like to be a celebrity. There are also moments when we wonder about what struggles being a celebrity would cause, especially when things do not go as planned. The real-life answers to these questions, including the challenges and punishments faced, are presented with honesty in You Can See Everything.

Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim dive into the life of Elizabeth Holmes in this film. Fielder is with Elizabeth and her family throughout the film until she begins serving her prison sentence. The whole experience feels real due to the mind and creativity of Fielder, who was the ideal director for You Can See Everything.

I met Nathan when I attended his live-in person event when he was promoting his series Nathan for You. This docuseries features Nathan utilizing his business degree and life experiences to turn big profits for real businesses. The comic approach to that show had many surprises. While the outcomes were often silly, they were quite genius. Oppenheim also experienced prior success directing Primetime. In You Can See Everything, both Fielder and Oppenheim tap into their backgrounds working in the arena of real-life situations.

The film kept my eyes glued to the screen, because every fragment of this story is real. Nathan stays with Elizabeth, her husband, Billy Evans, and her family. He talks to them and explores many different subjects. The truth behind Elizabeth’s story is spellbinding. Her actions do not only impact her, but those around her. Nathan keeps digging for answers and the truth as he journeys through her life.

The background of Elizabeth’s testing company, Theranos, became a negative conspiracy. The many aspects of what went wrong are explored with an emotional tone. Nathan challenges Elizabeth and Billy about dishonesty involving the technology, the hidden truths, and the blindsiding of the investors. There is a long list of red flags to dig into during You Can See Everything. I wanted Nathan to keep on going. I felt like I was in the room waiting for the other shoe to drop. I felt Elizabeth’s pain. I even felt like I was walking in Nathan’s shoes as I watched everyone falling apart on-screen.

This captivating documentary will haunt audiences for years to come. This daring film provides evidence that there is no way to keep the truth from coming out. The directors’ brilliant approach gives audiences an insider’s look at an icon that started something and then lost it all. Although there are plenty of downer moments in the story, the eventual outcome is inevitable and real.

Three-and-a-half out of four stars.