23 School District 204 Schools Earn Top ‘Exemplary’ Designation

Redesigned Profiles of Performance Highlight District-Wide Academic Growth, Standout ELL Advancement, High Attendance and Strong Teacher Retention

Data released through the 2026 Illinois Report Card shows Indian Prairie School District 204 continuing its status as one of Illinois’ premier public school districts, led by 23 schools earning the state’s highest designation of “Exemplary.”

Under Illinois’ new Profiles of Performance accountability framework, 23 District 204 schools achieved the top Exemplary rating, four were named Approaching Exemplary, three received Commendable ratings, and one school was designated as Developing, with zero schools in the Comprehensive category. The redesigned framework evaluates schools against established statewide benchmarks rather than comparative rankings, offering families and community members a comprehensive look at school performance.

“Indian Prairie continues to show that we are a leading school district in the state of Illinois,” said Dr. John Price, Superintendent of Indian Prairie School District 204. “These results reflect the relentless dedication of our teachers, administrators, and staff, as well as the hard work of our students and strong partnership of our community.”

Elevating Indicators and English Learner (ELL) Advancement

A key feature of the new state accountability system is the inclusion of “Elevating Indicators”, measures such as English Learner (EL) Progress, Consistent Attendance, and Climate Survey participation. These indicators evaluate student engagement, attendance and the growth of English language learners, a growing student group in IPSD 204, providing schools opportunities to elevate their overall performance profile.

District 204 saw significant advancement across all elevating indicators, with exceptional performance in English Language Learner (ELL) Progress measured via the annual ACCESS assessment. Student growth toward English language fluency across listening, speaking, reading, and writing served as a major catalyst in driving school performance levels across the district.

“Our Board of Education is incredibly proud to see our district’s commitment to equity and growth reflected so clearly in these state outcomes, particularly through the progress of our English Language Learners,” said Laurie Donahue, President of the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education. “The state’s new Profiles of Performance framework aligns with our longstanding priority in District 204 to provide every student, regardless of background or starting point, with the tailored support and resources they need to thrive.”

Strong Attendance and Teacher Retention Support Student Success

Regular school attendance and staff stability continue to drive positive student outcomes across District 204.

In 2026, 94.4% of students attended school consistently, up from 93.8% in 2025. The district has prioritized student presence by eliminating non-school vacation attendance codes and sharing quarterly community attendance updates.

The district’s commitment to investing in high-quality educators continues to yield strong staff retention. Over 83% of District 204 teachers hold advanced degrees, fostering a stable, experienced learning environment across all 34 district schools.

Academic Growth & Achievement Highlights

Students across Indian Prairie demonstrated notable growth and academic achievement during the 2025–26 school year.

English Language Arts (ELA) IAR: Overall proficiency increased to 74.3% meeting or exceeding state standards, up from 71.5% in 2025.

meeting or exceeding state standards, up from 71.5% in 2025. Science IAR: Overall proficiency jumped to 71.4% , up from 65.6% in 2025.

, up from 65.6% in 2025. High School ELA ACT: Proficiency rose to 77.2% , up from 76.6% in 2025.

, up from 76.6% in 2025. 8th Grade Algebra: Enrollment in 8th-grade Algebra expanded from 50.4% to 54.1% .

. Math IAR Proficiency: Math proficiency stood at 62.6% (compared to 62.4% in 2025), establishing a clear baseline for target support and instruction moving forward.

Celebrating Indian Prairie Educators and Continuous Improvement

The 2026 Report Card highlights the vital role of District 204 educators in implementing data-informed instruction through Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) and targeted support systems.

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 school year, District 204 will focus on:

Expanding Integrated Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (iMTSS) to deliver targeted enhancements and remediation in ELA and Math.

Utilizing interactive data dashboards to further empower teachers with real-time student insights.

Concluding the final year of the current Strategic Plan while launching community engagement for the next multi-year strategic framework.

“As we celebrate these successes, we remain committed to continuous improvement for every child in every school,” added Dr. Price. “Our focus remains on delivering equitable, high-quality instruction that prepares every student to reach their greatest potential.”

Families and community members can view Indian Prairie’s complete 2026 Illinois Report Card at IllinoisReportCard.com.