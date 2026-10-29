City Council Ballot Lottery Scheduled for Noon, Nov. 2, at Naperville Municipal Center

As required by the State of Illinois, the City Council Ballot Lottery is set for noon Nov. 2, 2026, in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street. The Consolidated Election that includes City Council hopefuls is set for April 6, 2027. Kindly note and not to confuse readers, Early Voting is now in progress for the General Midterm Election on Tues., Nov. 3, 2026, at the Naperville Municipal Center, reflecting in this photo in the Riverwalk Quarry. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

The lottery to determine ballot order of City Council candidates who simultaneously filed petitions to run in the 2027 Consolidated General Election will take place at noon Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The lottery will be held in City Council Chambers in the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Petitions are considered simultaneously filed if they were received by the City Clerk’s office at 8AM on the first day of the filing period or between 4PM and 5PM on the final day. The names of all candidates who were waiting in line at or before 8AM Monday, Oct. 19, will be placed into a lottery to determine who will appear first on the ballot. The names of all candidates who submitted petitions between 4PM and 5PM Monday, Oct. 26, will be entered into a separate lottery to determine who will appear last on the ballot. Any petitions submitted after 8AM Oct. 19 and before 4PM Oct. 26 will appear in the order in which they were received.

The State of Illinois requires the local election authority to conduct a lottery within nine days after the last day of the petition filing period. The lottery is open to the public and candidates are not required to attend.

For more information about City Council elections, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (630) 305-5300 or NapervilleClerks@naperville.il.us.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.

Editor’s Note / Candidates officially running for Naperville Mayor include Mayor Scott Wehrli and Councilman Benny White. Eight residents are running for four 4-year City Council seats. Councilmen Josh McBroom, Nate Wilson and Supna Jain are running for reelection. Also running are Staci Boyer, Kristine Gericke, Laurie Donahue, Mark Willensky and Michael Christin.