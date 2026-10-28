VFW gets set for annual Turkey Raffle on Nov. 21, 2026

Above / Turkey raffle winners could claim their prizes from Mike Rechenmacher. Thanks to all Veterans, their families, friends and first-time attendees for saving to date for another successful FUNdraiser to benefit the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and its many programs. (PN Photo)

For 2026, the annual Turkey Raffle stuffed with opportunities to participate in s variety of entertaining fundraising raffles is set for 6PM to 9PM Sat., Nov. 21. The evening takes place in Kendall Hall, upstairs in the Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Avenue.

Chef Terrell Cole, owner of Dark Horse Catering and food purveyor for the evening, has planned the dinner menu with a variety of choices, all priced just right.

Cash bar will be available. Canteen downstairs also will be open.

Come one, come all, for a hot time in the old town with enough gobblers for everyone who plays the game. Yes! With a little know-how, EVERYONE will win a turkey. The magic is in the numbers. Just ask how!

Be there for good gobbling and camaraderie, just for the fun and fundraising of it!

Turkey Raffle benefits programs & operations of VFW

The annual benefit helps to fund the operations of the facility with its canteen, home to Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and socials for the American Legion Post 43 and Auxiliary.

Currently, Navy Veteran Staci Boyer is Commander of the place where many year-round programs are planned and held to ensure the care of Veterans and their families.

The facility with its large, updated banquet room, Kendall Hall, also is a popular meeting place throughout the year for service organizations such as the Naperville Jaycees, Naperville Responds for Veterans, and events such as the post’s Friday Night Fish Fry every week during Lent.

The enclosed back porch is another much-used space for meetings, fundraisers, meet-and-greets and social events.

Kendall Hall also is available to rent for special occasions. With its large parking lot, local residents find it convenient for fundraisers, birthday and anniversary parties, baby and bridal showers, wedding receptions, family reunions, memorial luncheons and any time space for up to 250 individuals is needed.

For more information about the Turkey Raffle, the VFW Auxiliary and other programs provided by the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, visit www.napervfw3873.org. Meanwhile, save the date, Sat., Nov. 21. Reservations are not necessary.

And thanks for fun memories…

Thanks to Jim Hoch for his commentary, his photos and his discretion in 2024.

“Last night’s Turkey Raffle attendance reminded me of what it was like pre-covid!” Hoch writes. “VERY WELL attended, everyone laughing and having a great time, and lots of money being spent, er donated, to the VFW for their Veteran oriented causes! What a great night!”

Prize-winning numbers will match up to take home turkeys, meats and gift baskets during the popular fundraiser that typically attracts several hundred supporters for fun and camaraderie to benefit the physical needs of the VFW post, upstairs and downstairs.

Organizers promise turkeys and prime rib will be featured in the raffle. In addition the Auxiliary will put together many gift baskets chock full of “themed” items available for a silent auction. Donations for baskets are welcome, too.

Purchase raffle tickets during annual Turkey Raffle event at VFW

Raffle tickets will be for sale during the Turkey Raffle at the VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson Avenue.

Spirited barkers will sell raffle tickets for turkeys ($1/each), prime rib ($5/each), 50/50 ($5/each) and a number of prize packages sponsored by Auxiliary members ($1/each). And the popular Booze Raffle will return. Look for other prize raffle surprises, too.

Find plenty happening at the VFW

For more information about the Turkey Raffle, the VFW Auxiliary, Canteen hours, rental rates as well as the variety of Veterans’ programs provided by the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, visit www.napervfw3873.org.