Fall Back Sunday, Nov. 1: Set the Clocks, Then Check Your Smoke Alarms

Enjoy the extra hour. At 2AM Sun., Nov. 1, Daylight Saving Time ends (and yes, there’s still no “s” on saving), and clocks fall back to 1AM. Most phones and computers will handle it overnight. The oven, the microwave and the dashboard clock in the minivan will not.

This year’s switcheroo lands on Nov. 1, the earliest date the fall time change can happen. Federal law sets it for the first Sunday in November, and the calendar doesn’t get any earlier than the 1st.

Halloween Gets the Last Late Sunset

Because the clocks don’t turn back until early Sunday morning, Saturday night’s trick-or-treaters still have daylight time on their side. The Naperville Police Department recommends that young children wrap up trick-or-treating when it begins to get dark and that older kids finish by 8PM. For the full list of reminders, see PN’s Naperville Halloween Safety Guide.

By Sunday evening, though, the sun sets around 4:40PM. Plan the week ahead accordingly.

‘Change Your Clock, Change Your Batteries’ Has a Footnote Now

For years, the twice-a-year reminder was simple: new clock time, new smoke alarm batteries. In Illinois, that advice has changed a bit.

Illinois has required smoke alarms in every home since 1988. Since Jan. 1, 2023, the updated state law requires that any new smoke alarm installed in a single-family or multi-family home have a 10-year sealed battery, unless the alarm is hardwired into the home’s electrical system.

Older alarms with removable batteries can stay in service until they reach 10 years past their manufacture date or stop working. When it’s time to replace one, the replacement needs to be a sealed 10-year model.

Here’s the practical difference: you can’t swap the battery on a sealed alarm, so for those units, the twice-a-year job is to test, not replace.

A Five-Minute Safety Checklist for Sunday

Test every alarm. Press and hold the test button on each smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarm in the house, on every level.

Press and hold the test button on each smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarm in the house, on every level. Check the date on the back. If an alarm is 10 years old or has no date at all, replace it. The Naperville Fire Department has long recommended replacing both smoke alarms and CO detectors every 10 years.

If an alarm is 10 years old or has no date at all, replace it. The Naperville Fire Department has long recommended replacing both smoke alarms and CO detectors every 10 years. Still have removable batteries? Put in fresh ones now, or upgrade to a 10-year sealed alarm.

Put in fresh ones now, or upgrade to a 10-year sealed alarm. Mind the CO alarms. Illinois law has required, since 2007, a working CO alarm within 15 feet of every room used for sleeping. With furnaces running again, this is the season it matters most.

Illinois law has required, since 2007, a working CO alarm within 15 feet of every room used for sleeping. With furnaces running again, this is the season it matters most. Don’t silence a chirp by pulling the battery. A chirping alarm needs attention, not a drawer.

A chirping alarm needs attention, not a drawer. Walk through your escape plan. Make sure kids know what the alarm sounds like, two ways out of every room and where the family meets outside.

Darker Drives Home

The first week after the time change catches a lot of drivers off guard. Afternoon commutes, after-school activities and evening dog walks all move into the dark at once. Leaf piles are also lining curbs across town during the City’s bulk leaf collection program, which runs through late November.

Turn on headlights earlier than feels necessary.

Slow down in neighborhoods and near schools and parks.

Walkers, runners and cyclists on the Riverwalk and neighborhood paths should wear something bright or reflective, and add a light after dusk.

Keep kids from playing in or near curbside leaf piles, where drivers may not see them.

Brighter Evenings Return in March

Daylight Saving Time returns at 2AM Sun., March 14, 2027, when clocks spring forward one hour. Until then, enjoy the extra hour of sleep, test those alarms and give your neighbors a little extra room on the road.

For details on Illinois’ smoke alarm law, visit the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. For local fire safety questions, contact the Naperville Fire Department through naperville.il.us.