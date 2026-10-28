Early Voting in Naperville: Where and When to Vote Before Nov. 3

Naperville voters have until Monday, Nov. 2, to cast a ballot early in the Nov. 3, 2026 Midterm General Election, and where you vote depends on which county you live in. Naperville sits in both DuPage and Will counties, and each county runs its own early-voting sites, hours and mail ballots.

Not sure which county you’re in? Check your property tax bill or voter registration card, or look up your address with the DuPage County Clerk or the Will County Clerk. As a rule of thumb, most of north Naperville is in DuPage and most of south Naperville, around 95th Street, is in Will, but confirm your address before you go.

DuPage County Voters

DuPage County voters can vote early at any of the county’s 24 early-voting sites. The closest to most Naperville residents:

Naperville Municipal Center , Meeting Rooms A & B, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville

, Meeting Rooms A & B, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville Fox Valley Mall , Mall Entrance #1, Unit E2, 195 Fox Valley Center Dr., Aurora

, Mall Entrance #1, Unit E2, 195 Fox Valley Center Dr., Aurora Warrenville Park District , 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville

, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville Lisle Police Department, Training Room, 5040 Lincoln Ave., Lisle

Hours at all DuPage permanent early-voting sites:

Weekdays: 8AM to 7PM

Saturday and Sunday: 9AM to 5PM

Last day: Monday, Nov. 2

See the full list and a map on the DuPage County Clerk’s early voting page. Questions: 630-407-5600 (English) or 630-407-5608 (Spanish).

Will County Voters

Will County voters have two Naperville early-voting sites:

Naperville Municipal Center , 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville

, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville

Remaining early-voting hours:

Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Oct. 30: 8:30AM to 7PM

Saturday, Oct. 31: 9AM to 3PM

Sunday, Nov. 1: 10AM to 4PM

Monday, Nov. 2: 8:30AM to 7PM

Will County maintains a vote-by-mail drop box at the 95th Street Library. Find all 26 Will County early-voting sites on the Will County Clerk’s website. Questions: 815-740-4615.

Need to Register or Update Your Address?

Online registration for this election closed Oct. 18, but eligible residents can still register in person at an early-voting site. The City of Naperville advises bringing two forms of identification, one showing your current name and address. Voters who have moved or changed their legal name must re-register.

Voting by Mail

If you already have a mail ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted in DuPage County. DuPage voters can track their ballot through the county’s BallotTrax service. Will County voters can use the drop box at the 95th Street Library or any Will County drop box. If you’re unsure your ballot will arrive in time, call your county clerk about your options.

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3

Polls are open 6AM to 7PM. On Election Day you must vote at your assigned polling place; look it up on your county clerk’s website. Nichols Library, Naper Blvd. Library and the 95th Street Library will serve as Election Day polling places.

For the candidates on Naperville ballots, see PN’s Midterm Election Candidate List.

Hours and locations are from the DuPage County Clerk, the Will County Clerk, the City of Naperville and the Naperville Public Library as of Oct. 28, 2026. Schedules can change, so check your county clerk’s website before you head out.