Don’t Trash That Jack-o’-Lantern: Where to Smash and Compost Pumpkins Near Naperville

Your pumpkin’s second life starts here. Once Halloween is over, Naperville families can keep their jack-o’-lanterns out of the landfill by smashing them into compost. The Naperville Park District’s Pumpkin Smash returns Saturday, Nov. 7, after skipping 2025 because of construction at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, and more than two dozen other free drop-off sites are open across DuPage County that weekend.

Naperville Park District Pumpkin Smash

When: 9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7

9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7 Where: Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St., Naperville

Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St., Naperville Cost: Free

Free How it works: Pumpkins are weighed first, then you can smash them yourself or leave them for staff to smash. The pieces are composted right into the garden-plot soil.

Details: napervilleparks.org/pumpkinsmash

Camp Greene Wood (Register by Oct. 31)

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana host their ninth annual Pumpkin Smash at Camp Greene Wood. You can drop your pumpkin from a ladder or break it up with a hammer.

When: 2 to 5PM Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8 (arrive any time)

2 to 5PM Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8 (arrive any time) Where: 3155 71st St., Naperville (DuPage County lists Gate #2)

3155 71st St., Naperville (DuPage County lists Gate #2) Cost: The Pumpkin Smash-only option is free. A separate paid Fall Fest is also offered.

The Pumpkin Smash-only option is free. A separate paid Fall Fest is also offered. Registration: Required for every attendee, including adults, by 11:59PM Saturday, Oct. 31. Register for Saturday or register for Sunday.

Required for every attendee, including adults, by 11:59PM Saturday, Oct. 31. Register for Saturday or register for Sunday. Good to know: The event is outdoors on uneven gravel, dirt and grass. Children must come with an adult.

More Drop-Off Sites Near Naperville

These sites are part of the countywide Pumpkin Smash program started by SCARCE. All are free.

Warrenville: 3S260 Warren Ave., parking lot behind the building. 8AM to 2PM Friday, Nov. 6

3S260 Warren Ave., parking lot behind the building. 8AM to 2PM Friday, Nov. 6 Lisle: Village Hall, 925 Burlington Ave. 9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7

Village Hall, 925 Burlington Ave. 9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7 Bolingbrook: Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Rd. Noon to 4PM Saturday, Nov. 7

Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Rd. Noon to 4PM Saturday, Nov. 7 Wheaton: Commuter Parking Lot #9, Liberty and Carlton. 9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7

Commuter Parking Lot #9, Liberty and Carlton. 9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7 Wheaton: DuPage County Campus, 421 N. County Farm Rd. Noon to 3PM Friday, Nov. 13 (for anyone who misses the first weekend)

DuPage County Campus, 421 N. County Farm Rd. Noon to 3PM Friday, Nov. 13 (for anyone who misses the first weekend) Downers Grove: Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St. 9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7

Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St. 9AM to noon Saturday, Nov. 7 Oak Brook Terrace: Lake View Nature Center, 17W063 Hodges Rd. 10AM to noon Sunday, Nov. 1 (the earliest option)

See all 28 DuPage County sites on the DuPage County Recycling & Green Events page, or call the county’s Environmental Division at 630-407-6767.

Before You Go

Remove candles, metal, stickers and other decorations.

At the Park District smash, pumpkins are weighed before they’re smashed, so expect a short line.

Don’t leave old pumpkins in a forest preserve; use a drop-off site instead.

Too early to part with yours? A whole, uncarved pumpkin often lasts until the Nov. 7 weekend in a cool, dry spot.

Smash, compost or keep it till it caves in? Tell us on Facebook.

Dates and hours are from the Naperville Park District, DuPage County and event organizers as of Oct. 28, 2026. Check with each site before you go.