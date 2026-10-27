Naper Settlement Events & Programs / November & December 2026

Naper Settlement is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 AM-4 PM with general museum admission $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+), $5 for veterans, and $4 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4, and members receive complimentary admission.

Century Memorial Chapel, pictured above during the holidays in 2025, was built in 1864 as St. John’s Episcopal Church. In 1969, the church was scheduled for demolition to make way for a new commercial building in downtown Naperville. A group of Naperville citizens banded together to save the church from the wrecking ball and the following year the church was relocated from its original site at Jefferson Avenue and Ellsworth Street to its current location. This move marked the founding of the outdoor history museum in the heart of the City. Today the church serves as the historic cornerstone of Naper Settlement.

For more information about a specific event or program and to purchase museum admission tickets, please visit NaperSettlement.org.

Family STEM Night: Fantastic Food Science

6-7PM Thurs., Nov. 5 or Nov. 19

$8/person | Register

Explore how pioneers preserved and prepared food on the frontier! Through hands-on activities, uncover the science behind pickling, baking, and fermentation, and connect these historic techniques to modern food science. This program is recommended for children ages 5 to 11 and their caretaker.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: Gerald Savage: Reintroduction of Native Americans to Illinois

7-8PM Thurs., Nov. 5

$10/person | Register

Chief White Winnebago will introduce participants to the culture and history of the HoChunk nation. He will examine the history of his tribal territory and settlements, how his family was relocated into Starved Rock, tribal names and culture, his regalia, and artifacts.

Weed Ladies Winter Sale

10AM to 4PM Wed.-Fri., Nov. 11-13

Free admission to the sale | Learn More

The Weed Ladies Winter Sale features creative seasonal floral arrangements for sale. Each one-of-a-kind silk or dried floral creation has been designed by the Weed Ladies of the Naperville

Heritage Society volunteer group. Sales support the Naperville Heritage Society’s mission to

collect, document, preserve, and support the history of Naperville, Illinois past and present.

Holiday Tree Lighting

5-7PM Wed., Nov. 18

Free with registration | Register

Bring your friends and family for a night of holiday magic! View dazzling lights on Naper Settlement’s historic buildings and grounds, and enjoy hot drinks, cookies, and visits with Santa. The lighting ceremony will begin promptly at 5:15PM.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: You Think You Know…How the Suburbs Happened

7-8PM Thurs., Nov. 19

$10/person | Register

To commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary, Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian is exploring major events in American history with a focus on the misunderstood or overlooked aspects. Prepare to see the nation’s past in a new light with engaging, entertaining presentations that make you say, “I didn’t know that!” This program’s topic is about How the Suburbs Happened.

School’s Out – JR Builders: Lego Robotics Camp with Code Ninjas

9AM-12:30PM Mon.-Wed., Nov. 23-25

$329/camper (students ages 5-7) | Register

Featuring Spike Essential, campers will jump into the extraordinary world of robotics. They’ll start off unplugged, with games designed for giggling and grooving as well as teaching basic robotics concepts. Then it’s on to exploring Spike Essential’s coolest components—motors, gyro sensors, color sensors, and lights—while uncovering the foundations of coding like sequencing, events, and loops. By the end of this thrilling journey, their creations will come to life with projects like a moving carousel and speedy cars.

School’s Out – Mission: Robotic Roadtrip Camp with Code Ninjas

1-4:30PM Mon.-Wed., Nov. 23-25

$329/camper (students ages 8-15) | Register

Campers will dive into an exhilarating journey where coding meets robotics, using the powerful micro:bit and the dynamic Bots! Ninjas will bring their robotic cars to life with the user-friendly MakeCode micro:bit editor. From programming Bot’s movements to mastering speed control, obstacle avoidance, and line tracking, each session is packed with excitement and discovery. The grand finale will be a showcase of each camper’s ingenuity as they present their custom robotic projects, demonstrating their newly acquired skills and creative flair.

Fall Into History

10AM-4PM Tues. & Wed., Nov. 24-25

Included in general admission | Register

Spend the crisp autumn day exploring hands-on activities, historic demonstrations, and interactive exhibits across the museum grounds. Enjoy a relaxed break-week adventure filled with discovery, creativity, and fun for all ages.

Craft By Beer: Holiday Music Bingo

7-9PM Thurs., Dec. 10

$20/adult (21+) | Register

Get ready to jingle all the way with Holiday Music Bingo! Play a festive twist on the classic bingo game, where the calls are your favorite holiday songs. Listen closely for the tunes, mark your cards, and celebrate with every win! Perfect for spreading cheer while enjoying holiday spirits with your friends. This program is for adults only – you must be at least 21 years of age to participate. A valid ID is required at event entry. Pre-registration required.

Holly Jolly Days

4-8PM Fri., Dec. 11

1-6PM Sat. & Sun., Dec. 12-13

$6/person, free for children under 4 | Register

Celebrate the wonder and joy of the holiday season with holiday crafts, stories, and more! Learn how reindeer shoes are made with a special story-time and demonstration by the blacksmith at the forge. Create your own holiday crafts to take home, listen to Christmas stories in the museum’s one-room Schoolhouse, and end your visit with a special family photo at the Victorian Christmas photo stop at the Martin Mitchell Mansion.

Family STEM Night: 3D Printing Studio

6-7PM Thurs., Dec. 17

$8/person | Register

Celebrate the season with a night of festive STEM fun! Create your own 3D printed design that could make a perfect holiday gift for yourself or loved ones. Learn the engineering and science behind 3D printing and collect your project one week after creating it. This program is recommended for children ages 5 to 11 and their caretaker.

School’s Out – JR Adventures: Roblox and Minecraft Camp with Code Ninjas

9AM-12:30PM Monday-Thursday, Dec. 28-31

$349/camper (students ages 5-7) | Register

Sign up your Ninja to embark on an exciting journey into the digital realm to explore the captivating world of game design and development using popular platforms like Minecraft® and Roblox®. In this immersive experience, campers dive into pre-built worlds, engaging in activities and challenges that teach key concepts of replicating the physical world in virtual environments. From constructing buildings and forming communities to simulating flight, a wide array of topics is covered, ensuring a dynamic and educational adventure.

School’s Out – Mission: Roblox: 3D World Builders with Code Ninjas

1-4:30PM Monday-Thursday, Dec. 28-31

$349/camper (students ages 8-15) | Register

Throughout the camp, Ninjas will explore the basics of game building on Roblox, an innovative online gaming platform. They’ll spend their time designing and crafting their own 3D worlds, gaining valuable skills in planning, designing, and constructing immersive environments. This isn’t just about creating games—it’s about bringing imaginative ideas to life! Campers will not only build and explore new realms but also have the chance to share their creations with friends locally and globally.

Naper Settlement since 1969

Naper Settlement is a nationally accredited, award-winning outdoor living history museum set on 13 magnificent acres in the heart of Naperville. Located 30 miles from Chicago, the museum is home to 31 historical structures dating back as early as the 1830s. Featuring exhibits, special events, educational programming and more, Naper Settlement is where history comes alive and the community comes to connect. For more information, call (630) 420-6010.