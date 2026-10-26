Bike program launched at Kennedy Junior High School

A new bike program at Kennedy Junior High School introduces students to skillful access, safety and confidence.

Naperville Outdoor Alliance Report

Naperville Outdoor Alliance, Kennedy Jr. High Home and School and Spokes Bikes have partnered to bring the “Jeff Moores Bicycle Initiative” program to the junior high school. Students using a fleet of donated new bikes and helmets demonstrated the program with educators and parents on Thursday afternoon, October 22, at the school located at 2929 Green Trails Drive in Lisle.

“The program, part of the district-wide Jeff Moores Bicycle Initiative, aims to get 6th, 7th and 8th graders active, moving, and exploring on two wheels during Physical Education classes,” says Eric Nelson, PE teacher at Kennedy. “Bicycle maintenance and fieldtrips utilizing the amazing trails near KJHS are also planned,” he said.

The program, honoring the life of PE colleague Jeff Moores, integrates cycling into the physical education curriculum as a means to help students achieve academic, health and social success. Students also benefit from exposure to laws about bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Volunteers Phil and Brandon Askelson built bike storage racks with materials donated by 84 Lumber.

“Positive connections are made by people working together,” shared PE educator Kevin Quaid.

Matt Sharritt, president of Naperville Outdoor Alliance, was approached by Nelson and Quaid after NOA 2019 partnership success with Naperville North High School bike program.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Kennedy students,” said Sharritt.

Volunteers gear up in advance to help ready bike program

Naperville Outdoor Alliance

Naperville Outdoor Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with an aim to make outdoor recreation more abundant and accessible to the community by working together with public organizations, private entities, other nonprofits and community members.

For Naperville Outdoor Alliance information, contact Matt Sharritt at (630) 280-4547 or matt@situatedresearch.com. Also visit www.NapervilleOutdoorAlliance.org.

James Moores Bicycle Initiative

For information about Jeff Moores Bicycle Initiative and the Kennedy Junior High School P.E. Program, contact Eric Nelson, Instructional Coordinator, Wellness Department at (630) 747-3742 or ejnelson@naperville203.org.

Watch for stories and interviews with students in the Daily Herald and on NCTV-17. Photo gallery by Positively Naperville.