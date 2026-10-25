Sunrise Rotary Plans Holiday Collection for West Suburban Community Pantry on Nov. 6

Following their regular Friday meeting, Naperville Sunrise Rotarians will host a Holiday Drive from 8AM to 10AM Fri., Nov. 6, in front of Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Avenue.

Naperville Sunrise Rotary Report

As groceries continue to cost more and food insecurity is on the rise, Naperville Sunrise Rotary will help West Suburban Community Pantry provide much needed items to neighbors in need as the holiday season approaches. The service club will be collecting donations of paper goods, food storage wraps and bags and personal hygiene items 8AM to 10AM on Fri., Nov. 6, in front of Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Avenue.

“Most people don’t think to donate kitchen and personal items that can be expensive and are not covered by SNAP benefits,” notes Deb Newman, Sunrise Rotary Community Service Chair. “Items including paper towels, paper napkins, aluminum foil, plastic wrap and food storage bags, as well as facial tissue, toilet tissue, toiletries like soap and shampoo and feminine hygiene products can help families stretch their budgets at this particularly challenging holiday season.”

WSCP is currently serving more than 1,000 households each week in DuPage and Will Counties. The organization is seeing an increase in new families seeking assistance in recent weeks.

“As we enter the season of giving, this is a simple but powerful way to make a real impact,” says Maeven Sipes, Pantry CEO. “Whether you are donating a few items yourself or organizing friends or neighbors for a bigger collection, every item helps.”

Items also can be dropped off at the West Suburban Community Pantry between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Mon. through Fri. The Pantry is located at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, in Woodridge.

Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise since 1991

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise typically meets the first three Fridays each month at 7AM for breakfast at Naperville Country Club. Check the website for meeting schedule and location. Guests and prospective members are welcome to join leaders, exchange ideas and take part in action to enrich the local community. See how leaders from Naperville as well as countries, cultures and occupations around the world are taking action—to enhance health, empower youth, promote peace and improve their communities.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise, visit www.napervillesunrise.org.