Naperville Last Week in Review: Oct. 18–24, 2026

Missed a few headlines while you were picking out costumes? Here’s everything that mattered in Naperville this week, from a historic name change at North Central to a fresh look for a downtown landmark, plus what’s ahead for Halloween week.

North Central College Will Become “North Central University Naperville”

The biggest news of the week came from the North Central campus. At its fall meeting on Oct. 15, the North Central College Board of Trustees voted to rename the school North Central University Naperville. The change takes effect July 1, 2027.

College leaders say “university” better reflects the school’s academic scope, and adding “Naperville” ties the name to a city that regularly lands on national best-places-to-live lists. The announcement follows three straight years of record enrollment.

It’s not the school’s first new name. Founded in 1861 as Plainfield College, it became North-Western College in 1864, moved to Naperville in 1870, and took the North Central College name in 1926.

Read the full story on the name change.

Historic Beidelman Building Gets a Restoration Plan

After 165 years in Naperville, Beidelman Furniture closed this spring, leaving many to wonder what would happen to its landmark building at 235–239 S. Washington St. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission approved exterior changes designed to bring back details from the building’s original 1928 design, including arches, a pitched parapet and divided windows, while making the space more appealing to future tenants. The original brick and stone will stay.

No new tenant has been announced. PN will follow up as plans develop.

Century Walk Honored for 30 Years of Public Art

Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation dated Oct. 21 recognizing Century Walk Corporation and its founder, W. Brand Bobosky, for three decades of bringing public art to Naperville. Friends and longtime volunteers gathered at Naper Settlement to celebrate.

Bobosky founded the nonprofit in 1996. Today the collection includes sculptures, murals, reliefs and mosaics at 53 locations around town, roughly $4.5 million worth of art, about half funded by private donors. Every piece is free to visit any time, making it a great fall walk for families. Find the map at centurywalk-artguide.org.

Read more about the Century Walk honor.

Measles Case Confirmed in DuPage County

The DuPage County Health Department confirmed the county’s first measles case of 2026 in a vaccinated resident who recently returned from international travel. Health officials say the risk to the public is low and they are contacting people who may have been exposed.

Anyone who was at O’Hare Airport, Terminal 5, on Thursday, Oct. 15, between 4:20 and 7PM should call DCHD at (630) 682-7400 and watch for symptoms (fever, rash, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes) for 21 days. Not sure about your vaccination status? Check the state’s Vax Verify portal or call your doctor.

Get the full health department guidance.

The City of Naperville Has a New Website

The city launched a redesigned website on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The address hasn’t changed (naperville.il.us), but the site has a new layout built for easier navigation, better accessibility and faster performance. The city worked with CivicPlus on the redesign. If you’ve bookmarked specific city pages, it’s worth double-checking those links.

Read more about the new city website.

New Signal at the Great Western Trail Crossing

Cyclists and walkers who use the Great Western Trail have a safer way across County Farm Road in Winfield. DuPage County activated a pedestrian push-button signal at the crossing on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Drivers will only be stopped when a trail user presses the button. Questions can go to the DuPage Division of Transportation at (630) 407-6900.

KidsMatter Celebrates 25 Years

KidsMatter marked its 25th anniversary Saturday night with its EMPOWER Gala at Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville. Founded in 2001, the Naperville nonprofit now serves about 45,000 young people across DuPage and Will counties through free parent forums, youth leadership programs, mental health training and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. You can support its work anytime at kidsmatter2us.org.

Halloween Weekend Kicks Off

Naperville’s biggest Halloween weekend got rolling Friday and Saturday with Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) and the new Family Spooktacular at Naper Settlement. On Saturday, the 10th annual Naperville Pumpkin Race rolled down Rotary Hill.

In Other News

Fatal crash: A 61-year-old driver died after a single-vehicle crash near Hobson Road and Olesen Drive late Saturday, Oct. 17. Naperville Police ask anyone with information to call the Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117. Read more.

A 61-year-old driver died after a single-vehicle crash near Hobson Road and Olesen Drive late Saturday, Oct. 17. Naperville Police ask anyone with information to call the Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117. Read more. North Central arts: The college’s November fine and performing arts calendar is out, including the theatre department’s “Fun Home,” Nov. 5–8. See the calendar.

Coming Up This Week

Sun., Oct. 25: Downtown Trick-or-Treat, 10AM–noon; Halloween Happening at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 1–4PM; Naperville Municipal Band’s free fall concert, 4PM at Wentz Concert Hall

Downtown Trick-or-Treat, 10AM–noon; Halloween Happening at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 1–4PM; Naperville Municipal Band’s free fall concert, 4PM at Wentz Concert Hall Tue., Oct. 27: Halloween Storytime on the Riverwalk, 6–6:45PM

Halloween Storytime on the Riverwalk, 6–6:45PM Thu., Oct. 29: Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade downtown, 5:30 and 6:30PM.

Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade downtown, 5:30 and 6:30PM. Sat., Oct. 31: Halloween! Review our Halloween Safety Guide before the kids head out.

Halloween! Review our Halloween Safety Guide before the kids head out. Sun., Nov. 1: Daylight saving time ends. Set your clocks back one hour.

Daylight saving time ends. Set your clocks back one hour. Tue., Nov. 3: Election Day.

For more, browse the full Positively Naperville events calendar and sign up for the Daily Square Scoop newsletter.