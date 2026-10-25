Downtown Naperville Halloween Hop Is Today, 10AM to Noon

Grab the candy buckets. The Downtown Naperville Alliance’s annual Halloween Hop takes over downtown this morning, Sun., Oct. 25, from 10AM to noon. More than 60 shops, restaurants and businesses will be handing out treats door to door, and free Trick-or-Treat Trolley rides will loop around downtown.

Start Here: Pick Up Your Map

Head to the Top Fashion parking lot to grab your Halloween Hop map, then let the ghoulish good times begin. Can’t wait? Download the street map (PDF) before you leave home.

Look for participating businesses displaying the Halloween Hop poster. Children should be accompanied by a parent.

Free Trick-or-Treat Trolley

Little legs getting tired? Hop aboard the free Trick-or-Treat Trolley, which runs two downtown loops during the event:

Main and Water streets

Webster Street and Van Buren Avenue

Where to Park

Free parking is available in the downtown parking decks, including the Van Buren and Water Street decks. Expect a crowd, since the Hop draws thousands of costumed kids every year, so arrive early or plan to walk a few blocks.

Participating Businesses by Street

Main Street

Allegory

Evereve

Face Foundrié

Innovative Dental Partners: Minions meet and greet, swag bags, candy and photo ops

Giordano’s

Kendra Scott

Lilly Pulitzer

Lululemon

Miniso

SEE Eyewear

Top Fashion

Jefferson Avenue

Artistic Creations

Filson

Kilwins

Lola’s Churros

Lou Malnati’s

Naper Nuts and Sweets

Potter’s Place

Ramsay’s Kitchen

Shyft Pilates

Two Bostons

Warby Parker

Washington Street

Boutique Poppy

The Belmont

Fiamme

Gia Mia

The George

Hizemans

Karisma Boutique

Little Barn Baby

MOD Pizza

NOW Massage

Pottery Bayou

Standard Goods

Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea

Tapville Social

Treasures Naperville

Chicago Avenue

Cookie Dough Creations

Dash of Nash

Empire Burgers

Features Bar & Grill

Penzey’s Spices

Rosebud

The Lantern

Jackson Avenue

Barnes & Noble

Bows and Babes

Frey Orthodontics

JoJo’s Shake Bar

Lena Rose

Pinot’s Palette

Webster Street

Regenerate Boutique

Keep the Halloween Fun Going This Afternoon

The Hop is just the start of a full Halloween Sunday in Naperville:

Family Spooktacular, noon to 4PM, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. Trick-or-treat at the museum’s historic homes, plus a fright-free haunted house inflatable, slime-making and Disney tribute band The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals at 12:30 and 2:30PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 4–12 and free for kids under 4. napersettlement.org

Trick-or-treat at the museum’s historic homes, plus a fright-free haunted house inflatable, slime-making and Disney tribute band The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals at 12:30 and 2:30PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 4–12 and free for kids under 4. napersettlement.org Halloween Happening on the Riverwalk, 1 to 4PM, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court. The Naperville Park District’s free Halloween fest for kids 10 and under, with games, activities and goodies. Costumes should be family-friendly, masks should leave eyes fully visible, and no props that look like real weapons. napervilleparks.org

The Naperville Park District’s free Halloween fest for kids 10 and under, with games, activities and goodies. Costumes should be family-friendly, masks should leave eyes fully visible, and no props that look like real weapons. napervilleparks.org Naperville Municipal Band Fall Concert, 4PM, Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Wind down with the band’s free “Sounds of Autumn” concert. Details on PN

Planning for Halloween night itself on Sat., Oct. 31? See our Naperville Halloween Safety Guide and the full Halloween Events in Naperville 2026 guide.

Event details courtesy of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.