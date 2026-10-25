Downtown Naperville Halloween Hop Is Today, 10AM to Noon

Grab the candy buckets. The Downtown Naperville Alliance’s annual Halloween Hop takes over downtown this morning, Sun., Oct. 25, from 10AM to noon. More than 60 shops, restaurants and businesses will be handing out treats door to door, and free Trick-or-Treat Trolley rides will loop around downtown.
Start Here: Pick Up Your Map
Head to the Top Fashion parking lot to grab your Halloween Hop map, then let the ghoulish good times begin. Can’t wait? Download the street map (PDF) before you leave home.
Look for participating businesses displaying the Halloween Hop poster. Children should be accompanied by a parent.
Free Trick-or-Treat Trolley
Little legs getting tired? Hop aboard the free Trick-or-Treat Trolley, which runs two downtown loops during the event:
- Main and Water streets
- Webster Street and Van Buren Avenue
Where to Park
Free parking is available in the downtown parking decks, including the Van Buren and Water Street decks. Expect a crowd, since the Hop draws thousands of costumed kids every year, so arrive early or plan to walk a few blocks.
Participating Businesses by Street
Main Street
- Allegory
- Evereve
- Face Foundrié
- Innovative Dental Partners: Minions meet and greet, swag bags, candy and photo ops
- Giordano’s
- Kendra Scott
- Lilly Pulitzer
- Lululemon
- Miniso
- SEE Eyewear
- Top Fashion
Jefferson Avenue
- Artistic Creations
- Filson
- Kilwins
- Lola’s Churros
- Lou Malnati’s
- Naper Nuts and Sweets
- Potter’s Place
- Ramsay’s Kitchen
- Shyft Pilates
- Two Bostons
- Warby Parker
Washington Street
- Boutique Poppy
- The Belmont
- Fiamme
- Gia Mia
- The George
- Hizemans
- Karisma Boutique
- Little Barn Baby
- MOD Pizza
- NOW Massage
- Pottery Bayou
- Standard Goods
- Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea
- Tapville Social
- Treasures Naperville
Chicago Avenue
- Cookie Dough Creations
- Dash of Nash
- Empire Burgers
- Features Bar & Grill
- Penzey’s Spices
- Rosebud
- The Lantern
Jackson Avenue
- Barnes & Noble
- Bows and Babes
- Frey Orthodontics
- JoJo’s Shake Bar
- Lena Rose
- Pinot’s Palette
Webster Street
- Regenerate Boutique
Keep the Halloween Fun Going This Afternoon
The Hop is just the start of a full Halloween Sunday in Naperville:
- Family Spooktacular, noon to 4PM, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. Trick-or-treat at the museum’s historic homes, plus a fright-free haunted house inflatable, slime-making and Disney tribute band The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals at 12:30 and 2:30PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 4–12 and free for kids under 4. napersettlement.org
- Halloween Happening on the Riverwalk, 1 to 4PM, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court. The Naperville Park District’s free Halloween fest for kids 10 and under, with games, activities and goodies. Costumes should be family-friendly, masks should leave eyes fully visible, and no props that look like real weapons. napervilleparks.org
- Naperville Municipal Band Fall Concert, 4PM, Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Wind down with the band’s free “Sounds of Autumn” concert. Details on PN
Planning for Halloween night itself on Sat., Oct. 31? See our Naperville Halloween Safety Guide and the full Halloween Events in Naperville 2026 guide.
Event details courtesy of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.