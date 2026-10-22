Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: October 23-25

Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this weekend, the biggest Halloween weekend of the year. Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) and the new Family Spooktacular take over Naper Settlement, the 10th Naperville Pumpkin Race rolls down Rotary Hill, and Sunday brings Downtown Naperville Trick-or-Treat plus Halloween Happening on the Riverwalk.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. With Halloween just one week away, Serendipity is a great stop for last-minute costume pieces and seasonal accessories.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Pre-order at (630) 355-4418 for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com

LOTUS – Final Two Nights

4-10PM Friday and Saturday at Paddleboat Quarry – 441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Last chance! LOTUS, the U.S. debut of French artist Nicolas Paolozzi’s illuminated public art installation, closes Sat., Oct. 24. Six giant floating flowers transform from daylight into a glowing nighttime experience at the quarry. Free and open to the public, it’s a striking fall arts outing for all ages, and a perfect stop before or after a Riverwalk stroll. More info at artforumnaperville.org. (Also see Art Talk – Let Us LOTUS.)

Kids Night Out – Spooktacular

6PM at Fort Hill Activity Center – 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville, IL 60540

Parents get a night off and kids get Halloween-themed games, activities, dinner and juice through the Naperville Park District. Registration is required. Details at napervilleparks.org.

Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) – Friday and Saturday

5 to 10PM Fri., Oct. 23, and Sat., Oct. 24, at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Naperville’s Halloween bash for grown-ups returns to the Settlement grounds with live music, fire dancers, a costume contest, a Moonlight Market of Halloween vendors, blacklight painting in the Dark Art Gallery, the Food Truck Graveyard and BOOze Bar, plus spine-chilling art installations by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn, including a 15-foot werewolf and menacing gargoyles. Headliners play half originals, half Halloween-ready covers:

Friday: Birkenrocks, 5:15 to 7:15PM; Six Foot Blonde, 8 to 10PM

Birkenrocks, 5:15 to 7:15PM; Six Foot Blonde, 8 to 10PM Saturday: Mr. Blotto, 5:15 to 7:15PM; Neighbor, 8 to 10PM

Tickets are $25 per adult and included with Naper Settlement membership. IDs are checked at the gate; no one under 21 admitted. Tips at the beverage tents benefit The Exchange Club of Will-DuPage Counties on Friday and Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley on Saturday. Tickets at NaperSettlement.org/Howlin. Read more on PN update below.

Naper Settlement Halloween Weekend: Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) and New Family Spooktacular, Oct. 23–25

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours – Final Week

Every evening through Sat., Oct. 31 – departures from the east, north and south sides of town

Naperville Trolley & Tours rolls past some of the city’s most over-the-top Halloween houses, with a few stops for a closer look. Tours run about an hour, mostly between 7 and 10PM, on an enclosed, heated trolley, rain or shine. Choose the route closest to home:

Eastern: Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd.

Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd. Northern: Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave.

Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave. Southern: Naperville Crossings by Bar Louie, 2835 Showplace Drive

Naperville Crossings by Bar Louie, 2835 Showplace Drive 21 and over: Northern route from Quigley’s Irish Pub on Monday, Oct. 26 (State ID required)

Weekend tickets are $34.50 per person (fare plus gratuity); weeknight tickets on Oct. 26–28 are $28.75, plus an online booking fee. Everyone, no matter what age, needs a ticket, reservations are required and non-refundable, and the final weekend is filling fast. Book through Naperville Trolley’s online schedule.

Saturday

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 E. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food, plus an array of products, performances and events that make the market a great destination for the whole family. Only two Saturdays remain in the 2026 season. Remember! On Oct. 31, the final market day, a Halloween Parade is planned, so finish up those costumes.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7AM to 2PM every day at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Fuel up before a big Saturday of pumpkin racing and trick-or-treating! (Click here for an earlier PN story on co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how this diner with a purpose supports the nonprofit Veteran Business Project.) Note Also! The Veteran Business Project, Inc. (VBP) will celebrate veteran success stories at its third annual Valor to Venture fundraising gala from 6PM to 10PM next Thursday, Oct. 29, at Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane. Tickets are $300 each or $2,700 for a table of 10, and sponsorship packages are available. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for more info. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!

NEW! Family Spooktacular at Naper Settlement

10AM to 2PM Sat., Oct. 24, and noon to 4PM Sun., Oct. 25, at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Naper Settlement starts a new tradition this year with a not-so-scary Halloween festival built for kids ages 3 to 12. Little ones can trick-or-treat at the museum’s historic homes, then enjoy themed inflatables, a family costume contest, hands-on spooky science, slime-making at Ghoul School, canvas painting with Pinot’s Palette, laser tag and food trucks. The headliner is The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals – The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band, with two 60-minute concerts each day: 10:30AM and 12:30PM Saturday; 12:30PM and 2:30PM Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth ages 4–12, and free for children under 4. Grown-ups 21 and over can visit the Spooky Spirits Bar. Tickets at NaperSettlement.org/FamilySpooktacular.

Creepy Critters Month at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

9AM to 3PM Saturdays at Knoch Knolls Nature Center – 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville, IL 60565

Slimy slugs, spinning spiders and vile vultures take over the nature center exhibit area through Oct. 31. Drop in for free, self-guided activities and an indoor Creepy Critters scavenger hunt with a Halloween prize at the end. No registration is needed; an adult must accompany kids. More info at napervilleparks.org.

10th Annual Naperville Pumpkin Race

Noon to 3PM at Rotary Hill, next to Moser Tower and the Millennium Carillon along the Riverwalk, Naperville, IL 60540

(PN Photo)

Ten years of pumpkins on wheels! Hosted by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, this free family favorite sends pumpkin racers down Rotary Hill in side-by-side, single-elimination heats for the coveted Pumpkin Race Championship Trophy. Registration opens at noon, community heats run 1–2PM, and the costume and pumpkin decorating contests start around 2PM, with the Championship Race wrapping up by 3PM. Returning racers, note that Pumpkin Pit Row closes at 2PM this year. No kit? No pumpkin? No problem! Racing kits, assembled by Turning Pointe students, are sold on site, with pumpkins available while supplies last. Food vendors include Boom Box Burgers, Chick-fil-A, Happy Lobster, Moose & Me and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Parking has changed this year, with options at St. John’s Episcopal Church (750 Aurora Ave.), the Municipal Center deck, the Water Street garage, Centennial Beach and S. Webster Street. Details at autismfoundation.org. Read more on PN update below.

10th Annual Naperville Pumpkin Race Rolls Onto Rotary Hill Sat., Oct. 24

KidsMatter 25th Anniversary EMPOWER Gala

5:30PM at Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville – 1823 Abriter Court, Naperville, IL 60563

KidsMatter celebrates a quarter-century of helping Naperville-area young people say “No” to destructive choices and “Yes” to their endless possibilities. The evening opens with a 5:30PM cocktail reception, followed at 7PM by a plated dinner, live auction, raffle, paddle raise and music, with youth taking the stage to share their voices and stories. Proceeds support free programs for kids and families across DuPage and Will counties. Tickets and sponsorships at e.givesmart.com/events/PTg. (Read more on PN.)

Sons of Chicago Play Springsteen and Seger

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

The 12-piece Sons of Chicago, with an added four-piece horn section for this show, play the music of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger, from “Born to Run” and “Thunder Road” to “Old Time Rock & Roll” and “Turn the Page.” The concert is part of the Wintrust 40,000 Meals Tour benefiting 16 food pantries in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. General admission is $25, students $10. Free parking is available in any downtown Naperville parking garage. Tickets at sonsofchicagomusic.com. (Read more on PN.)

Sunday

Downtown Naperville Trick-or-Treat

10AM to noon in Downtown Naperville

The Downtown Naperville Alliance’s annual daytime trick-or-treat brings thousands of costumed kids downtown every year. Look for participating shops and restaurants displaying the event poster. Children should be accompanied by a parent. Free parking is available in the downtown decks, including Van Buren and Water Street. Check downtownnaperville.com for the final list of participating businesses.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. And catch the final 21+ Halloween Lights Trolley Tour departing from Quigley’s on Monday, Oct. 26.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day, with a choice of dining rooms and private spaces. Serving the community since 1990, Mesón Sabika is set in an 1847 historic mansion with eight dining rooms on a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Reservations for Mesón Sabika’s Annual Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on Nov. 26 will begin soon.

Family Spooktacular, Day Two

Noon to 4PM at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Missed Saturday? The Family Spooktacular returns for a second day of historic-home trick-or-treating, spooky science and costume fun for kids 3 to 12, with The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals performing at 12:30 and 2:30PM. See Saturday’s listing above for details and tickets.

Halloween Happening on the Riverwalk

1 to 4PM at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion – 912 Sindt Court, Naperville, IL 60540

After the downtown candy run, walk over to the Riverwalk for the Naperville Park District’s free Halloween fest for kids 10 and under, with games, activities and goodies. The Park District asks that costumes be family-friendly, that masks leave eyes fully visible and that no props resemble real weapons. Presented by Woody Buick GMC. More info at napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Naperville Municipal Band Fall Concert – “The Sounds of Autumn”

4PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

Admission is free for the Naperville Municipal Band’s annual fall concert. The first half features Sparke’s Yorkshire Overture, a rhapsody on Funiculì, Funiculà and Alfred Reed’s arrangement of Autumn Leaves, while the second half salutes veterans a few weeks ahead of Veterans Day, closing with the Armed Forces Salute. The band suggests you come early and bring a friend. More info at napervilleband.org. (Read more on PN.)

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Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! Cheers!

Looking ahead to Halloween, Sat., Oct. 31: The 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market wraps its season with a Halloween Parade, the Millennium Carillon rings out classic Halloween tunes at SCARE-illon at 7PM on Rotary Hill, and the Halloween Lights Trolley Tours make their final runs. Before the kids head out, review PN’s Naperville Halloween Safety Guide, and find every event in Halloween Events in Naperville 2026: Your Complete Guide. And remember to fall back! Daylight saving time ends at 2AM Sun., Nov. 1.

One more thing… The Midterm General Election is set for Tues., Nov. 3.

Are you familiar with all the candidates running to serve Naperville residents in DuPage County, Will County, Springfield, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.? Thanks for taking time to visit PN’s Midterm General Election Guide linked to the homepage of this website. Polls will be open from 6AM to 7PM Tues., Nov. 3.