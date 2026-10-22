Mayor Wehrli Honors Century Walk and Founder Brand Bobosky for 30 Years of Public Art

Thirty years after Brand Bobosky set out to fill Naperville with public art, the city has made its gratitude official. Mayor Scott A. Wehrli issued a proclamation dated Oct. 21, 2026, recognizing and commending Century Walk Corporation and its founder, W. Brand Bobosky, for their longstanding commitment to public art and community service.

Friends, supporters and longtime Century Walk volunteers gathered at Naper Settlement to celebrate the honor with Bobosky, who took a few moments to reflect on three decades of public art and what comes next.

“The last thing would be that we hope that Century Walk lives on, because it’s permanent and it does well for the city,” Bobosky told the crowd. “You can’t name another community around here that has anything like it. And it’s free, and it’s a statement of our culture.”

A mission that started in 1996

Bobosky founded the nonprofit Century Walk Corporation in 1996 with a simple goal: bring public art to Naperville. The proclamation credits the initiative with enriching the community’s landscape and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Today the Century Walk collection spans 53 locations. According to the proclamation, those pieces celebrate “more than 187 years of Naperville’s rich history.”

Sculptures, murals, reliefs and mosaics

Over three decades, Century Walk grew to include public sculptures, murals, reliefs and mosaics by both local and internationally acclaimed artists. The work was funded through a mix of public sources and private donors.

The proclamation also thanks the many volunteers who served on the Century Walk board over the years, along with the organization’s community partners. Together, it says, they gave Naperville an accessible art collection that tells the city’s story through its people, places and moments.

Art woven into daily life

Century Walk’s mission has always been to integrate art into everyday life, and the proclamation says the collection has done exactly that, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Bobosky also pushed back on the idea that public art belongs only on public property. Century Walk’s first three pieces were all installed on private property, and he said about half the collection still is.

“Four and a half million dollars’ worth of art we have in town, half of which came from people like you, and the rest came from the city and other sources,” he said. “But it’s public art.”

Highlights range from “Naperville’s Own,” honoring the Naperville Municipal Band, to Laughing Lincoln in Central Park and Dick Tracy standing watch on the Riverwalk. Every piece is free to visit any day, at any hour, making the collection an easy fall walk for families.

To find the pieces and the stories behind them, visit www.centurywalk-artguide.org.