The City of Naperville Launches New Website

A new layout and updated features make it easier for visitors to navigate.

City of Naperville Report

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, the City of Naperville launched a new, modernized website at www.naperville.il.us. Though the City’s web address has not changed, the new website is designed to better serve the community through improved accessibility, usability and performance. The City contracted with CivicPlus, which has more than 7,500 local government customers, to assist with the redesign, development, and ongoing maintenance of the website.

Note some of the new website’s features

A fully responsive design that adjusts content to display effectively within a device’s screen size;

More robust menus and restructured navigation organized into three main categories: Community, Government and Services;

A “How Do I…” section to provide quick access to common tasks and frequently used information;

A featured search bar with popular search terms on every webpage helps users quickly find information;

Built-in accessibility tools for individuals using assistive technology that ensure compliance with federal accessibility standards;

The ability for visitors to create an account on the City’s website to sign up to receive emails when calendar items and news releases are added to the site.

City staff used analytics and user feedback from the current website, which launched in 2016, to inform the redesign. The result is a cleaner, simpler layout to make it easier for visitors to find the information they need from the City. The new site represents a significant step forward in giving access to online services and information.

To help ensure a smooth experience, the City encourages users to update any internet bookmarks or links they have saved for City webpages. Visitors can follow the City of Naperville on Facebook (Facebook.com/NapervilleIL) and X (X.com/NapervilleIL) for tips on how to navigate the site and use its new features.

City staff will continue to work on actively maintaining the new website so it can continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community. The community can reach out through the City’s online web form to share specific feedback about the website.

Explore new website and submit feedback

To explore the new website, visit www.naperville.il.us.

To submit feedback using the City’s online web form, visit www.naperville.il.us/website-feedback.