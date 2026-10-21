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Naper Settlement Halloween Weekend: Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) and New Family Spooktacular, Oct. 23–25

Naper Settlement
By Naper Settlement

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Naper Settlement’s 13-acre site to transform into a Halloween wonderland this weekend for Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) and NEW Family Spooktacular events with live music, activities and more

Experience a weekend of Halloween fun as Naper Settlement’s 13-acre outdoor history museum site welcomes visitors for two unique events, Howlin’ at the Moon for adults (21+) on Oct. 23-24 and Family Spooktacular, a new event for families on Oct. 24-25. Families can grab their candy buckets and trick or treat at the museum’s historic homes and enjoy performances by The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals – The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band during Family Spooktacular. Adults (21+) looking for a night out are invited to Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) for a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert experience, fire dancer performances, and more. Both events will include Halloween-themed activities and spine-chilling art installations and photo experiences, including a 15-foot werewolf and menacing gargoyle sculptures created by nationally recognized Naperville artist Paul Kuhn.

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Howlin’ at the Moon – 5-10PM Oct. 23-24

Naper Settlement’s Halloween bash for adults (21+) will feature incredible live music, eerie art displays, a costume contest, a Moonlight Market, and more. Both headlining bands will perform special cover-heavy sets tailored specifically for the Halloween theme—mixing half original tunes with half classic covers. Chicago-based rock cover band Birkenrocks will open the night on Oct. 23 from 5:15-7:15PM blasting hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Six Foot Blonde, a high-energy Midwestern band blending pop and indie rock, will take the stage from 8-10PM. On Oct. 24, Mr. Blotto, Chicago’s premier jam band, will kick off the evening’s grooves from 5:15-7:15PM followed by Neighbor, a soulful, improvisational quartet delivering a fearless performance from 8-10PM. Howlin’ at the Moon is for individuals 21 years of age and older. IDs will be checked at the entrance. Tickets are $25 for adults (21+). For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/Howlin.

Naper Settlement Photo

Family Spooktacular – 10AM to 2PM Oct. 24 and noon to 4PM Oct. 25

Designed for families with children ages 3-12, this not-so-scary Halloween festival will include trick or treating, themed inflatables, a family costume contest, hands-on spooky science activities, and a high-energy, nostalgic journey through 100 years of Disney hits by The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals – The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 4-12), and free for children under 4. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/FamilySpooktacular.

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Naper Settlement
Naper Settlementhttp://www.napersettlement.org/
Naper Settlement is a nationally accredited, award-winning outdoor museum set on 12 magnificent acres in the heart of Naperville, where history comes to play and community comes to connect. The Naperville Heritage Society is the administrator of Naper Settlement. With a commitment to the community and a focus to the future, the mission of the Naperville Heritage Society is to collect, document, preserve and support the history of Naperville, Illinois, past and present. For more information, visit napersettlement.com or call (630) 420-6010.
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