Naper Settlement Halloween Weekend: Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) and New Family Spooktacular, Oct. 23–25

Naper Settlement’s 13-acre site to transform into a Halloween wonderland this weekend for Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) and NEW Family Spooktacular events with live music, activities and more

Experience a weekend of Halloween fun as Naper Settlement’s 13-acre outdoor history museum site welcomes visitors for two unique events, Howlin’ at the Moon for adults (21+) on Oct. 23-24 and Family Spooktacular, a new event for families on Oct. 24-25. Families can grab their candy buckets and trick or treat at the museum’s historic homes and enjoy performances by The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals – The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band during Family Spooktacular. Adults (21+) looking for a night out are invited to Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) for a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert experience, fire dancer performances, and more. Both events will include Halloween-themed activities and spine-chilling art installations and photo experiences, including a 15-foot werewolf and menacing gargoyle sculptures created by nationally recognized Naperville artist Paul Kuhn.

Howlin’ at the Moon – 5-10PM Oct. 23-24

Naper Settlement’s Halloween bash for adults (21+) will feature incredible live music, eerie art displays, a costume contest, a Moonlight Market, and more. Both headlining bands will perform special cover-heavy sets tailored specifically for the Halloween theme—mixing half original tunes with half classic covers. Chicago-based rock cover band Birkenrocks will open the night on Oct. 23 from 5:15-7:15PM blasting hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Six Foot Blonde, a high-energy Midwestern band blending pop and indie rock, will take the stage from 8-10PM. On Oct. 24, Mr. Blotto, Chicago’s premier jam band, will kick off the evening’s grooves from 5:15-7:15PM followed by Neighbor, a soulful, improvisational quartet delivering a fearless performance from 8-10PM. Howlin’ at the Moon is for individuals 21 years of age and older. IDs will be checked at the entrance. Tickets are $25 for adults (21+). For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/Howlin.

Family Spooktacular – 10AM to 2PM Oct. 24 and noon to 4PM Oct. 25

Designed for families with children ages 3-12, this not-so-scary Halloween festival will include trick or treating, themed inflatables, a family costume contest, hands-on spooky science activities, and a high-energy, nostalgic journey through 100 years of Disney hits by The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals – The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 4-12), and free for children under 4. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/FamilySpooktacular.