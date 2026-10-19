Sons of Chicago play Springsteen and Seger Tribute at Wentz on Oct. 24

The Sons of Chicago, a 12-piece band, will play the music of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger at 7PM Saturday, Oct. 24, at Wentz Concert Hall in downtown Naperville.

The show is part of the Wintrust 40,000 Meals Tour, which raises money for 16 food pantries in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. Generals admission tickets are $25, students $10, and are sold at www.sonsofchicagomusic.com. Parking is available for free at any of the downtown Naperville parking garages.

Wintrust has said more than 30,000 meals have been provided so far. The Bomher Family Foundation is also a supporter of the tour.

“These concerts are about more than great music. They’re about coming together to fight hunger and support our neighbors,” said Matt Gambs, chief community impact officer at Wintrust.

For this show, the band has added a four-piece horn section to its usual lineup. The Sons of Chicago have been a regional favorite for more than a decade, according to the tour’s promotional materials.

The set pairs Springsteen songs, including “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Thunder Road” and “Dancing in the Dark,” with Seger songs such as “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Katmandu,” “Like a Rock” and “Turn the Page.” The band also plays other songs the audience is likely to know.

Lucca Feracota, vocalist and bandleader, trained at Berklee College of Music in Boston. The band is more than a tribute act, according to the promotional materials, and brings its own style to the songs.

Wentz Concert Hall has 617 seats. The hall is known for its acoustics, and the setup is meant to put the audience close to the stage. That suits a band with four horns, two guitars, a grand piano, an organ, a rhythm section and vocals.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sonsofchicagomusic.com.