North Central College Is Set to Become ‘North Central University Naperville’ in 2027

North Central College Report

At its fall meeting on October 15, 2026, the North Central College Board of Trustees voted to change the institution’s name to North Central University Naperville, effective July 1, 2027.

“The decision to change the institution’s name to North Central University Naperville is not a decision to change who we are. It is a decision to fully express the institution we have become,” said North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá, who serves as a member of the Board of Trustees. “This is an institution that has evolved throughout its 165-year history while remaining true to its mission, values, and commitment to students. The new name reflects the wide range of opportunities that we offer to our students, including an extensive portfolio or undergraduate and graduate programs, and professional pathways.”

The name “North Central University Naperville” brings together three important elements:

“North Central” is a name with more than a century of history and carries deep meaning for students, alumni, and the broader community.

“University” reflects North Central’s current academic profile as a comprehensive higher education institution that offers students a breadth of undergraduate and graduate programs, research opportunities, and professional pathways.

“Naperville” provides geographic clarity and market differentiation. North Central is the only four-year institution of higher education based in Naperville, a city known for its thriving business community, abundance of cultural and recreational amenities, highly rated schools, community safety, and proximity to Chicago.

This change comes at a time when North Central has experienced three consecutive years of record total enrollment. Over the past decade, the College has introduced nine advanced clinical practice programs and two post-graduate programs within the fields of athletic training, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, and nursing, providing a significant increase in North Central’s graduate student population.

As of the 2026-27 academic year, North Central offers more than 90 undergraduate majors, 68 undergraduate minors, nine interdisciplinary programs, 22 graduate degree programs, and eight graduate certificate programs, distributed across three schools of study: the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, the School of Education and Health Sciences, and the College of Arts and Sciences. Across the three schools, North Central has secured 13 national and international accreditations over the past 11 years, including for its business and engineering programs.

“The Board of Trustees recognizes the significance of this change for all who know and love North Central College,” said J. Raymond Kinney III H’10, chair of the North Central College Board of Trustees. “The decision was the result of a collaborative process between the board and senior leadership, and was informed by data, stakeholder feedback, and conversations about North Central’s identity, strengths, and future opportunities.”

Kinney continued, “The responsibility of the Board of Trustees is to serve as thoughtful stewards of this remarkable institution. We believe this decision honors North Central’s rich history, reflects the institution it has become, and positions it for continued success in the decades ahead.”

The decision also reflects the strategic advantages of North Central’s location in Naperville, the third largest city in Illinois and a city that consistently ranks among the nation’s best places to live.

“Naperville has been an essential part of North Central’s story for more than 150 years,” said President Gòkè-Paríolá. “When the institution moved to Naperville with the financial support and the urging of local leaders, it joined a community with tremendous potential and a shared commitment to growth, innovation, and opportunity. Those ambitions have been realized, and Naperville has become a strategic advantage for our institution. Naperville and the surrounding region provide our students with endless possibilities to expand their education beyond the classroom and to seek internship and career opportunities during and after their time at North Central.”

Name Change Is Not the First

This change is not without precedent. On two prior occasions, the 165-year-old institution has changed its name to adapt to market conditions and create greater clarity around its offerings, location, and purpose.

1861: Founded as Plainfield College in Plainfield, Ill.

Founded as Plainfield College in Plainfield, Ill. 1864: Name changed to North-Western College, signaling a broader geographic scope.

Name changed to North-Western College, signaling a broader geographic scope. 1926: Name changed to North Central College, distinguishing it from Northwestern University and communicating its place within the Evangelical church.

Name changed to North Central College, distinguishing it from Northwestern University and communicating its place within the Evangelical church. 2027: Name will change to North Central University Naperville, reflecting the breadth and depth of its academic offerings and its location in Naperville.

In recent years, North Central’s senior leaders and the Board of Trustees engaged students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, prospective students, corporate partners, community members, and other stakeholders in conversations about the institution’s identity and future. Those conversations consistently reinforced three important conclusions: there is strong affinity for North Central; the institution’s academic scope is that of a university; and Naperville is an important asset and differentiator.

“As an alumnus, I treasure my North Central experience and the opportunities it has afforded me,” said Connor McGury, ’18 M ’20, president of the North Central College Alumni Board. “The name North Central University Naperville honors the institution alumni know and love while more clearly communicating the breadth of its academic offerings and prime location in Naperville. This is a historic moment that reflects how far we have come as an institution and signals to future Cardinals the value and possibilities of a North Central education.”

The official change from North Central College to North Central University Naperville will take place on July 1, 2027. Implementation will be carried out over a multi-year period, with priority given to high-visibility elements including the institutional website, external signage, and marketing materials. In the coming months, North Central will develop an updated logo and other marketing materials to accompany the launch of the new name. North Central’s senior leadership team will oversee the name change transition.