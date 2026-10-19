NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE FINE AND PERFORMING ARTS CALENDAR FOR NOVEMBER

The North Central College Fine and Performing Arts begins in November on stage at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth.

Nov. 5–8 Theatre: The North Central College Department of Theatre presents “Fun Home,” with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel and directed by Harmony France. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. “Fun Home” is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. The play contains mature topics, including suicide, homophobia, and predatory behavior. Performances begin at 7:30PM Nov. 5, 6 and 7 and at 2:30PM Nov. 7 and 8 in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall. Tickets are $14; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show.

7:30PM Fri., Nov. 6 Music: The North Central College Faculty Recital Series presents An Evening of Jazz – Soul Jazz: The Organ Trio Legacy. The concert celebrates the rich tradition of the jazz organ trio, featuring music inspired by and popularized by legendary organists such as Jimmy Smith, Larry Young, and Joey DeFrancesco. Rooted in the soulful sounds of jazz, blues and groove-based music, the trio will explore the classic organ jazz tradition while bringing its own voice and energy to the music. This concert will feature Chris White, organ; John McLean, guitar; Juan Pastor, drums; and Tim Coffman, trombone. The performance begins at 7:30PM in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $15; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show.

7:30PM Sat., Nov. 14 Music: The North Central College Sonata Sonatina Festival presents a guest recital featuring Canadian pianist Winston Choi, professor and program director of piano at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts. Winner of France’s Concours International de Piano 20e siècle d’Orléans and Laureate of the Honens International Piano Competition, Choi is internationally recognized for his bold interpretations of the standard repertoire and commitment to contemporary music. He has appeared worldwide as a soloist, chamber musician and educator, performing at venues including Carnegie-Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center and France’s Salle Cortot. A passionate advocate for new music, Choi has premiered and commissioned more than 100 works. His program will move from the music of Schubert and Beethoven to a collection of works inspired by water. Following intermission, music by Amy Beach, Mel Bonis, Szymanowski, Takemitsu, Debussy, Murail, Decaux and Godowsky will explore water in its many forms, from stillness and movement to reflection and resonance. Together, the works offer a journey through different approaches to sound, color and texture at the piano. The performance begins at 7:30PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show.

7PM Sat., Nov. 14 Dance: “The Naughty Nutcracker” brings a cheeky twist to the holiday season with a festive variety show featuring belly dance, burlesque, tap, holiday favorites and theatrical mischief. Gather your friends for an evening of festive fun while supporting a good cause. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Mutual Ground. The event will also host a donation drive for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Attendees who wish to participate are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift or gift card for children ages 0–18. The performance begins at 7PM in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at raksanna.com/Naughty.

7PM Fri., Nov. 20 Music: The North Central College Department of Music presents Explore the Sound, the annual concert event featuring Chorale, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir and guest instrumental artists performing from virtually every nook and cranny in the concert hall. Theatrically lit and staged, Explore the Sound is the quintessential choral event of the season. The performance begins at 7PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show.

2:30PM Sat., Nov. 21 Music: The North Central College Faculty Recital Series presents mezzo-soprano Jennifer (Medows ’01) Barrett, voice and opera instructor and North Central College alumna, in a faculty voice recital. Barrett will perform Aaron Copland’s “12 Poems of Emily Dickinson,” along with a variety of selections by American composer Samuel Barber, including an unpublished piece from Barber’s early catalog. The recital will also feature pianist Jon Warfel, accompanist for the North Central College Opera Workshop program. The performance begins at 2:30PM in Koten Chapel, located inside Kiekhofer Hall. The event is free to attend, with a free-will donation being collected to benefit North Central’s Opera Workshop program and Music Department.

Thanks for supporting the arts

North Central College’s 2026–2027 Fine and Performing Arts Season is partially supported by the following sponsors and partners: Gensler, Corrigan, Philipchuck and West, Ltd.

These upcoming events are among many ongoing programs at North Central College to enrich and broaden the cultural and academic outlook for the College and community. North Central offers a variety of venues that accommodate a rich range of local and world-class events, performances and space needs for the public.

For a comprehensive schedule of musical performances, theatrical and dance productions, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).

Editor’s Note: Also consider the culinary arts. Think dinner with the show. Downtown Naperville is home to dozens of eateries, sure to please all tastes and appetites.