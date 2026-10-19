Naperville Municipal Band Plays Free Fall Concert Oct. 25

The Naperville Municipal Band will play its Fall Concert, “The Sounds of Autumn,” at 4PM Sunday, Oct. 25, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Admission is free. The program has 10 pieces, and the band is asking listeners to come early.

“We can’t believe fall is here, and our fall concert ‘The Sounds of Autumn’ is just around the corner!” the band organizers said in its announcement. Its advice: come early and bring a friend.

The first half opens with Philip Sparke’s Yorkshire Overture, followed by Johan Halvorsen’s Entry March of the Boyares and a rhapsody on the Italian song Funiculì, Funiculà. Autumn Leaves, the standard by Joseph Kosma, comes in an arrangement by Alfred Reed. Randall Standridge’s Darklands Legends follows, with two movements: “Dance of the Mad Prince” and “The Queen’s Masque.”

The second half turns to veterans, a few weeks ahead of Veterans Day. It starts with Kenneth Alford’s Vanished Army (They Never Say Die) and Julie Giroux’s Hymn for the Innocent. Ronald J. Keller’s Post 43 March – The American Legion and James Christensen’s arrangement The Homefront: Musical Memories of WWII come next. The concert closes with Armed Forces Salute.

Many Naperville families know the band from its Thursday night summer concerts in Central Park. Outside the summer season, it plays at indoor venues around town. The band will also play at the Veterans Day Ceremony at 11AM Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road.

More information about the concert, visit napervilleband.org.